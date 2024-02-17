2023 Detroit Lions awards: Offensive Player of the Year

The Detroit Lions offense is one of the best in the league, and it’s easy to see why. This roster is filled with superstar talent at every level of the offense, and it makes the following Pride of Detroit Award the toughest vote of any.

We’ve reached 2023 Offensive Player of the Year, and there are legitimately at least seven candidates worth of the honors.

So let’s just jump right into it. Here are our staff’s nominees for 2023 Offensive Player of the Year. Your vote in the poll at the bottom of this article will determine the actual winner.

2023 Detroit Lions Offensive Player of the Year

Ryan Mathews: Amon-Ra St. Brown

In his third NFL season, St. Brown not only put together his most impressive statistical output to date, but he officially staked his claim as one of the league’s best wide receivers—top five, if you ask me. St. Brown finished 2023 with 1,515 receiving yards (3rd), 10 touchdowns (4th), 5.7 yards after catch per reception (t-9th), and 2.63 yards per route run (t-6th) among receivers with at least 80 targets. Money won’t be tight when it comes to his upcoming payday.

Morgan Cannon: Amon-Ra St. Brown

In just his third year in the NFL, the Sun God keeps resetting expectations. Over 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023 landed him his first All-Pro selection, and some of the receiver’s brightest performances came in some of the Lions’ biggest moments.

Whether it is dragging a few defenders past the first-down marker on third-and-long in a playoff game, or catching the game-winning touchdown to seal a win, St. Brown has proven time and time again that the moment is never too big for him.

Hamza Baccouche: Frank Ragnow

It’s tempting to give this to a skill position, and even more tempting to give it to Penei Sewell, but Ragnow is the rock of this offense. The Lions dealt with several injuries at both guard positions, and having a player of Ragnow’s physical and mental caliber goes a long way to shoring up those gaps. When he wasn’t there, the Lions missed him, and when the Lions needed him most, he came up huge through injury and adversity to deliver for this team.

Erik Schlitt: Jared Goff

Statistically, this was one of Goff’s best of his career, but he showed a maturity to his game that was previously lacking and was cool as ice when the heat was dialed up. In the Lions’ biggest games of the season Week 1 at Chiefs, Week 16 at Vikings for NFC North, and all three playoff games, Goff threw for six touchdowns and zero interceptions. He was simply masterful when it mattered most.

Meko Scott: Amon-Ra St. Brown

Throughout the year there was a lot of debate on whether Amon-Ra St. Brown was a top five WR in the NFL. That conversation can now be put to bed as he once again put up top-five numbers, earned All-Pro honors, and eventually made it into the Pro Bowl. The Sun God is one of the most consistent and clutch players on this offense and was rarely stopped by anyone who lined up across from him and that’s why he gets my vote this year.

Jeremy Reisman: Penei Sewell

To me, Offensive Player of the Year should go to the player who is best at their relative position, and Penei Sewell is the best right tackle in football—quite possibly the best offensive lineman in the NFL. For the entire season, including playoffs, Sewell allowed just a single sack—one of four offensive tackles to allow that few this year (and he played two more games than the other three). He also produced PFF’s top run blocking grade among tackles (95.1). Outside of Trent Williams (92.5) the next closest tackle was nearly 10 full points behind him (Rob Ravenstein, 85.6). I’m not exaggerating when I say that Penei Sewell has an argument for top-10 player in the entire NFL.

Brandon Knapp: Amon-Ra St. Brown

Jared Goff wasn’t kidding, St. Brown had himself a big year. Not only did he put up career numbers, but he moved up the NFL leaderboards in the top-five WR conversation we love to have here at POD. He made ridiculous catches, and the plays where he was a few yards short and he had to turn around and fight for the first down markers show what this team is all about. They will fight and claw their way for every inch, at every position.

John Whiticar: Amon-Ra St. Brown

I was torn between Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff, and Penei Sewell, but I give the edge to St. Brown. The Lions passing attack is nothing without the All-Pro receiver. He adds an irreplaceable element to the offense and I genuinely believe that Goff’s recent renaissance would not have happened without him. His third season has vaulted him into the conversation for best receiver in the league.