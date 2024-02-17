Ever since Brad Holmes’ arrival in Detroit as general manager, he’s made a habit of nailing each NFL Draft class, and 2023 could turn out to be his best yet. Despite all of the criticisms thrown at him following his first few picks last year, Holmes has stuck to his process every step of the way and it’s yielded immediate results.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, and Brian Branch all had incredibly productive rookie seasons for the Lions, and though Jack Campbell played a more part-time role, he progressed nicely through the season and made a nice impact as a rookie. Colby Sorsdal, their fifth-round pick, also played a role for the team, stepping in for the Lions’ oft-injured offensive linemen. And while guys like Hendon Hooker, Brodric Martin, and Antoine Green didn’t have many, or any, opportunities to see the field in 2023, there should be plenty of opportunities for them to improve in 2024. In Hooker’s case, though, it could be a while before he’s able to earn a starting job.

Today’s Question of the Day is…

Which Lions 2023 rookie will take the biggest step in 2024?

My answer: Jack Campbell.

As a rookie, Campbell had a very up and down 2023, but he had the luxury of splitting duties and learning from a deep linebacker room. While the main storylines for that group was the development of Derrick Barnes, and a breakout year for Alex Anzalone, it was obvious that Campbell was progressing throughout the year, and that was clear when the Lions started to trust him with more snaps halfway through the year.

As a run defender, Campbell is very impressive. According to Pro Football Focus, he had the second most defensive stops—tackles that constitute a “failure” for the offense—out of all rookie linebackers, right behind Minnesota’s Ivan Pace Jr. He also had the highest run defense grade (75.8) in the class, if you take out Cam Jones (80.4), who only played 82 snaps in 2023.

Where Campbell could see the most improvement next year is in coverage duties. Coming out of college, his ability as a coverage linebacker was one of his best traits, and we even saw him make some spectacular plays in coverage last year. But consistency is key, and I think seeing him often looking lost out there in zone coverage is normal for any rookie. With more reps under his belt, I expect him to look more comfortable out there in the middle of the field, and I expect big things from Campbell in 2024.