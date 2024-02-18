2023 Detroit Lions awards: Defensive Player of the Year

The Detroit Lions defense had an up-and-down season, to say the least. Early in the year, they were able to hold five of their first eight opponents to 20 points or less. For the rest of the season—including playoffs—they only managed to do that three more times.

But that isn’t to say there weren’t individual standouts on that side of the ball. Aidan Hutchinson took his game to another level. Alex Anzalone had his best career season. Alim McNeill finished as a top-10 interior defender per PFF. And Ifeatu Melifonwu had a huge defensive impact down the stretch.

Erik Schlitt: Aidan Hutchinson

Hutchinson played an impressive 1146 defensive snaps—third most on the team—yet still managed to earn a 91.0 grade from PFF, leading all Lions defenders. He was credited with 121 pressures by PFF during the regular season and playoffs, while also officially recording 11.5 sacks. Hutchinson’s pressure and sacks totals were so impressive that he eclipsed the totals of the next three Lions defenders combined.

Meko Scott: Aidan Hutchinson

Much like how St. Brown was a consistent force for the offense, the same can be said for Aidan Hutchinson on the defensive side of the ball. After an impressive rookie season, Hutch came back in his sophomore year and finished with 11.5 sacks and the top player in generating pressure on opposing QBs. All of this leading to his first Pro Bowl appearance and further establishing him as one of the top pass rushers in the NFL.

Hamza Baccouche: Aidan Hutchinson

The one-man show himself, Aidan Hutchinson. He was the Lions’ sole consistent source of pass rush, and aged like a fine wine throughout the season. He wasn’t always super flashy, but the idea of seeing this Lions defense without him tells me all I need to know.

Morgan Cannon: Aidan Hutchinson

Add Hutchinson to the list of Lions players who smashed most fans’ preseason expectations. After a really productive rookie year, Hutchinson took a big next step in year two with the Lions—leading the NFL in pressures with 62, per Pro Football Reference.

Jeremy Reisman: Aidan Hutchinson

For as difficult as Offensive Player of the Year was, this one is a gimme. Hutchinson was one of the best pass rushers in football last season, and there really isn’t a close second on the Lions defense. But if I were to give an honorable mention, it would probably go to Alex Anzalone.

John Whiticar: Aidan Hutchinson

Aidan Hutchinson finished the season with 121 pressures. The next-closest Lion was Alim McNeill with 43. Those numbers paint a clear picture: Hutchinson was a one-man wrecking machine. In a league where pass rush is king, the Lions have a great one—they just need to find someone to compliment him.

Brandon Knapp: Aidan Hutchinson

The defensive main pillar kept being that this year. While he had some highs and lows on the season, he is still a dominant force on the defensive line and is making himself one of the best edge rushers in the NFL. He doesn’t quit, doesn’t care who you are, he will do his damn best to get past you and do his job. Add some help along the line with him and, ohhh boy, Year 3 could be a real DPOY season for him.

Ryan Mathews: Aidan Hutchinson

Hopefully this is the last year where Hutchinson wins this award unanimously because the guy needs a running partner opposite of him. Hutchinson has been the most consistent bright spot on this defense for the past 30-or-so games, and this year he definitely steered clear of the sophomore slump—101 pressures placed second among edge defenders in 2023 per Pro Football Focus.