2024 NFL Combine preview: 10 wide receivers the Detroit Lions should watch

The 2024 NFL Combine officially kicks off its televised coverage on Thursday, February 29, and our preview of this year’s event is underway. Each day we will be publishing the latest in a series of articles examining each position group and taking you right up to the event.

So far, we have already previewed which quarterbacks and running backs the Detroit Lions should be scouting, and in this article, we take a look at the wide receiver prospects that should be on general manager Brad Holmes’ radar.

Team need

The Lions ended the season with six wide receivers on their active roster and four of them are under contract in 2024: All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Kalif Raymond, and Antoine Green. Additionally, Detroit signed Tom Kennedy, Maurice Alexander, Daurice Fountain, and Tre-Quan Smith to futures deals. Only Josh Reynolds and Donovan Peoples-Jones are pending unrestricted free agents.

Despite having eight receivers under contract, only two (St. Brown and Williams) are pegged as starters, leaving a Reynolds-sized need heading into the offseason. It’s very possible the Lions simply re-sign Reynolds (and Peoples-Jones for that matter) and roll with the same unit as last season, but if they’re looking to get younger or upgrade the position group, they’ll have plenty of options in this draft class.

What to watch for

Wide receivers come in all shapes and sizes but there are basic skills across all roles that NFL pass catchers need to have. So when watching this group at the Combine, here are a few key things to focus on:

How natural are their hands? Do they catch the ball away from their body or do they fight the ball and/or let it into their body?

How is their body control? Do they lose balance trying to run beyond their capabilities or weave off the line creating looser routes?

Do they maintain speed in and out of breaks or do they need to throttle down?

How are their ball-tracking skills? Do they instinctively know where to run or are they late to pick up the ball? Can they locate the ball while maintaining speed?

Can they maximize their speed by not reaching early?

Do they have a clear understanding of where the boundaries are and can stay in bounds?

Replacing a starter with a high pick

The Lions have a clear preference for athletic wide receivers. Of the eight on the current roster, Smith has the lowest RAS score (6.88) followed by St. Brown (7.14), and the rest are all above 8 in RAS. The two receivers they may be replacing—Reynolds and Peoples-Jones—both scored above 9 in RAS.

This receiver class could have six or more receivers selected in the first round, with Marvin Harrison Jr (Ohio State), Rome Odunze (Washington), and Malik Nabers (LSU) all considered potential top 10 prospects—likely putting them out of the Lions’ reach. But for those hoping the Lions target a pass catcher in the first round, here are another three potential plug-and-play WR-X options that could get consideration at the end of the first round.

Brian Thomas Jr., LSU (6-foot-4, 205 pounds)

With WR-X size and speed to get over the top of defenders, Thomas has the potential to start immediately. He has very quick feet and acceleration after the catch, but he’s a bit of a long strider during routes, which can lead to less separation in the intermediate part of the field.

Keon Coleman, Florida State (6-foot-4, 215 pounds)

The Michigan State transfer is a big play waiting to happen and his highlight reel is loaded with insane catch after insane catch. He’s not a burner like some of the top receivers in this class, but he doesn’t need to be, because when the ball is in the air, it’s his.

Adonai Mitchell, Texas (6-foot-4, 192 pounds)

At one point in the season, every reception Josh Reynolds made was for either a first down or a touchdown. In college, Mitchell held that crown in 2023, as 81.8 percent of his receptions went for a first down or touchdown, per The Athletic’s Dane Brugler.

Other WR-X options

Devontez Walker, North Carolina (6-foot-1 1⁄ 2 , 197 pounds)

The Kent State transfer missed the first month of the season due to the NCAA blocking his ability to play, but once the clerical work was completed in October, Walker burst onto the scene. In his first three games with the Tar Heels, he made 23 receptions for 321 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He has a quick release off the line but his intermediate routes need some cleaning up to maximize his opportunities. UNC sent him on a lot of vertical routes, which led to an impressive 17.0 yards per reception.

Brenden Rice, USC (6-foot-2, 212 pounds)

The son of Jerry Rice, Brenden is a big-framed long-strider who can take defenders deep or over the middle. He doesn’t gain separation as quickly as he will need to in the NFL, but he never gives up on a route and seems to run himself open more often than not. He’s still developing and is not yet at his ceiling.

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia (6-foot-1, 205)

Despite playing in 47 games and starting 19, Rosemy-Jacksaint was never considered one of the top receiving options on a loaded Bulldogs roster. When given opportunities, he capitalized—mostly as a possession-type option at the intermediate level—but he’s not the vertical threat some of the other WR-Xs are in this class.

So why did he see the field so often at Georgia? He’s a physical presence on offense and special teams, and is a dynamic blocker—arguably the best blocking receiver in this class—who uses his skill set to create opportunities for his teammates.

“That’s something that’s a big emphasis in this offense,” Rosemy-Jacksaint said about his perimeter blocking. “We have a lot of players that make plays on the perimeter, so perimeter blocking is necessary in our offense—necessary in football. So, I take pride in that, blocking on the perimeter, being able to spring guys like the running backs open on up big plays. I know that receivers that block downfield—it’s a great recipe to making big plays downfield. So, that’s one thing, one area that I have a lot of emphasis on.”

When asked to elaborate on why he’s been successful at blocking, he noted that it’s an attitude that either you have or you don’t—and he has it.

“To me, it’s an attitude play,” Rosemy-Jacksaint continued. “It’s all about your attitude. If you’ve got the attitude that you’re going to go in there and hit somebody, then that’s what you’re going to do. If you don’t have that attitude then you’re not going to do it. So, that’s something I’ve always had growing up playing football, had an attitude of—I always liked to be physical. It’s part of my attitude, my play style.”

Bottom line is Rosemy-Jacksaint is a fringe Day 2/3 reliable WR-X who is a tremendous blocker and puts his teammates first. Sounds like a Dan Campbell kinda guy.

Elite route runners

Ladd McConkey, Georgia (5-foot-11 1⁄ 2 , 187 pounds)

While built like a slot receiver, McConkey has outside range and is one of the most difficult pass catchers to cover in all of college football. He is incredibly quick in and out of his breaks, sets up defenders with smooth movements during routes, and always seems to end up wide open. But what makes McConkey unique is that he isn’t just quick, he also possesses long speed, which is why he was able to spend time outside at Georgia. Injuries are a real concern, but teams will be willing to take that trade-off for a constantly open target.

Roman Wilson, Michigan (5-foot-10 1⁄ 2 , 186 pounds)

Wilson spent a lot of time in the slot at Michigan last season, but with legit 4.3 deep speed and the quickness to separate underneath, his route precision makes him a handful for any defensive back. With reliable hands and the ability to get open quickly, it’s no surprise he was the Wolverines' top receiving option.

Next level intangibles

Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky (5-foot-10 1⁄ 2 , 215 pounds)

Built like a running back but runs routes like a receiver, Corley lines up and produces all over the field. He’s incredibly physical with the ball in his hands and often looks to deliver blows to the defender. As a result, Corley is one of the best at producing yards after the catch (YAC) in this draft class. Of his 3016 career receiving yards, 2117 of them have come after reception. In 2023, his 683 YAC was second-best in this draft class (behind only Virginia slot receiver Malik Washington) and averaged 8.6 yards after every reception. If he sounds like Deebo Samuel, you’re not alone in that thinking.

Xavier Legette, South Carolina (6-foot-1, 223 pounds)

There’s a ton of hype on social media surrounding Legette, as the fifth-year senior broke out in 2023. He’s going to get some love as a potential WR-X because of his physicality, deep speed, and ability to make big plays. But he’s not limited to just WR-X routes, as he can also be used on gadget plays, such as end-arounds, sweeps, screens, and trick plays.