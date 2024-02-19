The Detroit Lions are entering a critical junction in their current era: how can they achieve that next step?

Though 2023 was a season to remember, it is also just a memory now. Time moves on, and so too do players and contracts. The Lions will have many decisions to make with free agents. Who to sign, who to let walk, how much to spend will dominate the discussion. Similarly, the question about how to spend valuable draft capital will arise in the coming months. These are all in service of a single goal: to win.

The Lions are yet again tasked with putting forth a championship-caliber football team. Knowing what went right and what went wrong in 2023, the Lions might have to shuffle their roster around.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Which position will experience the greatest overhaul this offseason?

My answer: Cornerback.

Other position groups are at risk of losing a starter or two, but the Lions cornerback group faces the most uncertainty heading into the offseason and for good reason. The Lions failed to find a reliable option outside of rookie nickel Brian Branch. Cameron Sutton was expected to be the top dog at corner, but he looked overmatched on a frequent basis en route to one of the worst seasons of his career.

The other starting spot featured a carousel of Jerry Jacobs, Emmanuel Moseley, Will Harris, Khalil Dorsey, and Kindle Vildor. That is essentially their entire cornerback room that started a game in 2023. Not only are these players pending free agents, but none of them were better than serviceable. The Lions will almost certainly bring back at least one of these players purely for the sake of depth and familiarity, but how much faith should we have in them? The Lions cannot go into the season with one of these players penciled in as a starter. Whether via the draft or free agency, the Lions will need to add talent in the secondary—and given how poor their depth is, they would be wise to add multiple starting-caliber players.

The Lions’ cornerback group should get overhauled this offseason, not due to losing a starter, but due to the sheer lack of starters in the first place.