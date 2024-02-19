In previous offseasons, it was not uncommon to see a single national analyst boldly predict the Detroit Lions to make their first ever Super Bowl. But for the entire span of an offseason, we’d see maybe two total NFL talking heads sticking their neck out for Detroit.

Welcome to the new normal.

Late last week, ESPN put out an article of way-too-early predictions for the 2024 NFL season, with a panel of 11 analysts offering their thoughts. When it came to 2025 Super Bowl, a whopping five of the 11 analysts had the Lions representing the NFC in the title game. Two of those predicted Detroit to actually win the Super Bowl.

“Detroit was one late-game collapse from a Super Bowl appearance and will return nearly its entire core (especially on offense) in 2024, though an improving NFC North will make things tough,” ESPN’s Mike Clay wrote. Clay predicted Lions over Texans in the next Super Bowl.

The other four writers who picked the Lions to win the NFC Championship game next year were Dan Graziano (Bengals over Lions), Jordan Reid (Chiefs over Lions), Mike Tannenbaum (Lions over Chargers), and Lindsey Thiry (Chiefs over Lions).

As for the other six predictions, three picked the Green Bay Packers to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, two picked the Los Angeles Rams, and just one picked the San Francisco 49ers to return.

The current favorites to win the NFC, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, are: