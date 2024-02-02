The new version of the NFL’s Pro Bowl may be less formal than it was in the past, but that may not necessarily be a bad thing. After all, for years the game itself evolved into what seemed like a modified version of the game we have all come to love.

Today we have events like Tug of War, Flag Football, and everyone’s favorite recess-centric game—dodgeball. Will you be tuning in to see your favorite Detroit Lions’ players participate?

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Will you be watching this weekend’s Pro Bowl events?

My Answer: If you would have asked me prior to the loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, I would have probably said no. However, the reality of zero Lions football until August is now looming, and I may have had a change of heart.

Plus, some of these events they have cooked up are pretty awesome. My favorite of the weekend may be the ‘Gridiron Gauntlet’ where both Penei Sewell and Aidan Hutchinson will be taking part in.

For a full breakdown of the weekend’s events in Orlando, check out Jeremy’s article on who will be participating here.

How about you? Will you be watching the Pro Bowl over the course of the weekend? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.