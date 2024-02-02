 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Discussion: Will you be watching this weekend’s Pro Bowl events?

After falling just short of participating in the Super Bowl, the Lions will have several representatives in this year’s Pro Bowl games.

By Morgan Cannon
/ new
NFL: Pro Bowl Skills Competition Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The new version of the NFL’s Pro Bowl may be less formal than it was in the past, but that may not necessarily be a bad thing. After all, for years the game itself evolved into what seemed like a modified version of the game we have all come to love.

Today we have events like Tug of War, Flag Football, and everyone’s favorite recess-centric game—dodgeball. Will you be tuning in to see your favorite Detroit Lions’ players participate?

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Will you be watching this weekend’s Pro Bowl events?

My Answer: If you would have asked me prior to the loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, I would have probably said no. However, the reality of zero Lions football until August is now looming, and I may have had a change of heart.

Plus, some of these events they have cooked up are pretty awesome. My favorite of the weekend may be the ‘Gridiron Gauntlet’ where both Penei Sewell and Aidan Hutchinson will be taking part in.

For a full breakdown of the weekend’s events in Orlando, check out Jeremy’s article on who will be participating here.

How about you? Will you be watching the Pro Bowl over the course of the weekend? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.

Poll

Will you watch any of the Pro Bowl Games?

view results
  • 35%
    Yes
    (22 votes)
  • 64%
    No
    (40 votes)
62 votes total Vote Now

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

Subscribe to PODD

After winning their first NFC North title in 30 years, the Lions have unfinished business this offseason. Stay updated with Jeremy Reisman through Pride of Detroit Direct, our newsletter offering up exclusive analysis. Sign up with NFCNORTH30 to get 30% off after your free trial.