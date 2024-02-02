 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

VIDEO: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Baker Mayfield reconcile with Pro Bowl dance

After Amon-Ra St. Brown mocked Baker Mayfield’s dance in the playoffs, the two players reconciled at the 2024 Pro Bowl.

By Jeremy Reisman
/ new
NFL: Pro Bowl Skills Competition Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

There wasn’t necessarily any bad blood between Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, no one would blame Mayfield if there was a little leftover resentment from the Divisional Playoff game between the Lions and Buccaneers a few weeks ago.

During that game, St. Brown scored a late touchdown—that would end up being the game-winner—and mocked Mayfield’s dance. Here’s a reminder in case you missed it or forgot:

Relatively harmless, but you could see why it may bother Mayfield.

Well, it turns out it didn’t at all. Because St. Brown and Mayfield were reunited on Thursday for the Pro Bowl Games, and after Mayfield won the precision passing contest—giving the NFC three points—the Bucs quarterback celebrated with St. Brown, and they both did the dance together:

You’ve got to respect Mayfield for the sportsmanship and sense of humor. In fact, Mayfield showed off some serious humility earlier in the Pro Bowl, with this self-deprecating joke:

As for the rest of Day 1 of the Pro Bowl games, it was a relatively quiet day for Lions players. Tight end Sam LaPorta made it to the end of the “High Stakes” event, where he was trying to catch as many punts as possible while holding onto other footballs. He was ultimately bested by former Lions special teamer Miles Killebrew.

Both Jahmyr Gibbs and St. Brown participated in dodgeball. Unfortunately, Gibbs was eliminated almost immediately, but St. Brown did help the NFC notch a win with this knockout throw.

The rest of the Pro Bowl Games will air on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC. You can see which events the Lions will participate in here.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

Subscribe to PODD

After winning their first NFC North title in 30 years, the Lions have unfinished business this offseason. Stay updated with Jeremy Reisman through Pride of Detroit Direct, our newsletter offering up exclusive analysis. Sign up with NFCNORTH30 to get 30% off after your free trial.