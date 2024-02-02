VIDEO: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Baker Mayfield reconcile with Pro Bowl dance

There wasn’t necessarily any bad blood between Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, no one would blame Mayfield if there was a little leftover resentment from the Divisional Playoff game between the Lions and Buccaneers a few weeks ago.

During that game, St. Brown scored a late touchdown—that would end up being the game-winner—and mocked Mayfield’s dance. Here’s a reminder in case you missed it or forgot:

Amon-Ra St. Brown couldn't wait to do Baker's dance after he scored pic.twitter.com/iQ2gPIcjc4 — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 21, 2024

Relatively harmless, but you could see why it may bother Mayfield.

Well, it turns out it didn’t at all. Because St. Brown and Mayfield were reunited on Thursday for the Pro Bowl Games, and after Mayfield won the precision passing contest—giving the NFC three points—the Bucs quarterback celebrated with St. Brown, and they both did the dance together:

A celebratory dance for Baker and Amon-Ra



: #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/pRfrxDT2gp — NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2024

You’ve got to respect Mayfield for the sportsmanship and sense of humor. In fact, Mayfield showed off some serious humility earlier in the Pro Bowl, with this self-deprecating joke:

"The last pass I threw was to Derrick Barnes in Detroit." @BakerMayfield



: #ProBowlGames on ESPN pic.twitter.com/vGe4rJiRW8 — NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2024

As for the rest of Day 1 of the Pro Bowl games, it was a relatively quiet day for Lions players. Tight end Sam LaPorta made it to the end of the “High Stakes” event, where he was trying to catch as many punts as possible while holding onto other footballs. He was ultimately bested by former Lions special teamer Miles Killebrew.

Both Jahmyr Gibbs and St. Brown participated in dodgeball. Unfortunately, Gibbs was eliminated almost immediately, but St. Brown did help the NFC notch a win with this knockout throw.

The NFC offense takes down the AFC defense in the 2nd game of Dodgeball! #ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/jNpTQ2ARVA — NFL (@NFL) February 2, 2024

The rest of the Pro Bowl Games will air on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC. You can see which events the Lions will participate in here.