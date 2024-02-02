 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2 Detroit Lions coaches passed over for Buccaneers OC job

Pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand and WR coach Antwaan Randle El may be returning to the Detroit Lions in 2024 after other teams went elsewhere for their offensive coordinator hires.

By Jeremy Reisman
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports

A day after the Detroit Lions got news that both defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will likely be returning in 2024, two more coaches who were interviewing elsewhere could also be returning.

Pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand and wide receiver coach Antwaan Randle El both interviewed for the Buccaneers offensive coordinator job this year, but the Bucs have decided to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator and QB coach Liam Coen instead, per several reports.

While there are several other coordinator jobs still available, only the Seattle Seahawks have expressed interest in a Lions coach. Per Albert Breer, they have requested to interview Engstrand for their offensive coordinator job. Engstrand did interview for the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator position, but the Pats hired former Brown offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, instead.

Engstrand has been with the Lions since 2020, slowly working his way up from offensive assistant to tight ends coach to passing game coordinator this year. Quarterback Jared Goff explained how essential Engstrand has been to his development this season.

“He’s been great and brings different ideas to Ben (Johnson), brings different thoughts,” Goff said during the season. “I’m able to ask him questions that he can answer instead of hogging Ben down with more. I can kind of go to Tanner with some of that stuff and he’s been extremely helpful for me. I had him in the quarterback room my first year and he’s bounced around this building a couple times, but he’s doing a hell of a job.”

As for Randle El, he’s set to return for his fourth season as the Lions wide receivers coach. Under his tutelage, we’ve seen rapid development for All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown, and steady improvement from Jameson Williams.

You can track all of the latest Lions coaching news with our 2024 coaching carousel tracker.

