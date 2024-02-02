 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: ‘Unfinished business’ may be the Detroit Lions’ new motto

Print the T-shirts.

By Kellie Rowe
/ new
NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers

Just a few weeks removed from losing the chance to play in the Super Bowl, the phrase “unfinished business” in reference to the Detroit Lions is making the rounds.

Joining the broadcast crew at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, star Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was asked if he was surprised Ben Johnson decided to stay on as offensive coordinator, versus taking a job as a head coach of another club.

“I was a little surprised,” St. Brown said. “I’m excited — super excited. I know the whole squad is. I mean we can’t wait. We’ve got some unfinished business.”

It’s not the first time the Sun God has used the phrase. As Jeremy reports here, St. Brown said that’s what Johnson said drove the offensive coordinator to stay in Detroit.

With defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp both staying as well, the braintrust remains together. A rare and perfect time to run it back and settle some unfinished business. PRINT THE T-SHIRTS!

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • Speaking of the Pro Bowl, here’s a few clips of Lions competing — we’ve got St. Brown playing dodgeball and Sam LaPorta catching punts.

We’ve got a list of events and which Lions are competing in what over here, by the way.

  • Making sure you haven’t missed one of the best pics on the internet right now. Jahmyr Gibbs and Penei Sewell having the time of their lives on what looks like a Jurassic Park ride at Universal Studios. Taylor Decker clearly enjoyed it.

Gibbs... apparently didn’t enjoy it as much:

  • Like many others, Mina Kimes has changed her mind about Jared Goff following a strong performance through both the regular and postseason.

  • Speaking of No. 16, some inspiring words.

  • Over at CBS Sports, more than 30 NFL writers and analysts took a vote for their top picks in a number of categories — you’ll see Dan Campbell’s name under coach of the year and Brian Branch’s under defensive rookie of the year.

  • The Lions’ media crew put together the top 10 plays of the season:

