Just a few weeks removed from losing the chance to play in the Super Bowl, the phrase “unfinished business” in reference to the Detroit Lions is making the rounds.

Joining the broadcast crew at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, star Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was asked if he was surprised Ben Johnson decided to stay on as offensive coordinator, versus taking a job as a head coach of another club.

“I was a little surprised,” St. Brown said. “I’m excited — super excited. I know the whole squad is. I mean we can’t wait. We’ve got some unfinished business.”

It’s not the first time the Sun God has used the phrase. As Jeremy reports here, St. Brown said that’s what Johnson said drove the offensive coordinator to stay in Detroit.

Amon-Ra explains how he learned Ben Johnson was staying in Detroit

With defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp both staying as well, the braintrust remains together. A rare and perfect time to run it back and settle some unfinished business. PRINT THE T-SHIRTS!

Speaking of the Pro Bowl, here’s a few clips of Lions competing — we’ve got St. Brown playing dodgeball and Sam LaPorta catching punts.

We’ve got a list of events and which Lions are competing in what over here, by the way.

Making sure you haven’t missed one of the best pics on the internet right now. Jahmyr Gibbs and Penei Sewell having the time of their lives on what looks like a Jurassic Park ride at Universal Studios. Taylor Decker clearly enjoyed it.

Gibbs... apparently didn’t enjoy it as much:

Like many others, Mina Kimes has changed her mind about Jared Goff following a strong performance through both the regular and postseason.

Before this season, I was skeptical of whether the Lions should extend Jared Goff. He proved me wrong.



Full Lions discussion with @GreggRosenthal on this week's pod--listen here: https://t.co/25po4Tj9rF



YouTube: https://t.co/VLzGkV1gCY pic.twitter.com/uR7CpQIC2d — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 1, 2024

Speaking of No. 16, some inspiring words.

The best is yet to come @JaredGoff16

Over at CBS Sports, more than 30 NFL writers and analysts took a vote for their top picks in a number of categories — you’ll see Dan Campbell’s name under coach of the year and Brian Branch’s under defensive rookie of the year.