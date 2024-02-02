Teddy Bridgewater officially hired as Florida high school head coach

While the retirement papers have not officially been processed, Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has moved on to the next phase of his life. As first reported by Andy Villamarzo and confirmed by the Detroit News, Bridgewater has accepted the job of head coach for Miami Northwestern High School—his alma mater.

This news doesn’t come as a surprise at all. Bridgewater had already told the Detroit Free Press that he plans to retire after the 2023 season, and he made it pretty clear he intended on coaching youth football after his playing career was done—in particular this exact job. From Dave Birkett’s piece back in December:

“He plans to coach high school football next season — the head coaching job at his alma matter, Miami Northwestern, is open”

If you’re disappointed that Bridgewater won’t be around to continue to mentor the Lions’ young roster, don’t be. Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker already told the media that he plans to live with Bridgewater this offseason and plans to continue to be mentored by the former first-round pick.

“Teddy’s been my mentor this whole year, and I’m going to continue to work with Teddy this offseason,” Hooker told MLive this week. “Really just follow him around, take mental notes, little tidbits that the naked eye might not see, or coach might not see. Teddy’s been in those positions where he’s been on the field and in control. Just some of the timing (is crazy). He’ll throw the ball super early, and I’m like, ‘No way!’ Then it’ll be right on the money. So some of that timing, footwork, cheat codes, and mechanisms to be more efficient at the quarterback position.”

We wish Bridgewater the best in this new stage of his life. And if you have any doubts about just how much he meant to this team in 2023, let this be the lasting image of Bridgewater’s time as a Lion: