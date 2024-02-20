Our 2024 NFL Combine preview series is marching along as we inch towards the NFL’s televised coverage of the event on Thursday, February 29. So far, we have already previewed which quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers the Detroit Lions should be scouting, and in this article, we wrap up the offensive skill positions by taking a look at the tight end prospects that should be on general manager Brad Holmes’ radar.

Team need

Based on previous seasons, it appears the Lions would prefer to roster four tight ends, with three being on the active roster and a fourth on the practice squad. Currently, All-Pro Sam LaPorta and James Mitchell remain under contract, Brock Wright is a restricted free agent (RFA), Shane Zylstra is an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA), and Anthony Firkser is an unrestricted free agent (UFA). While the team seems unlikely to pay a restricted tag for Wright, bringing him back on a new contract is possible. Zylstra’s ERFA contract almost assures he will also return, meaning the Lions may enter 2024 training camp with their top four options back on the roster.

That being said, if the Lions can’t come to an agreement with Wright, or they want to add competition to the room, they could be looking for a tight end in this draft class.

What to watch for

In tight end receiving drills, a lot of the same traits identified in the wide receiver drills stay true. Meaning, keep an eye on things like explosion, crisp movements in routes, natural hands, and body control during on-field workouts.

Blocking drills are a bit harder to diagnose, as prospects are typically limited to working against air or bags, but keep an eye on technique: Can they sink their hips and drive? Do they bend at the knee or waist? Where do they place their hands in order to gain leverage?

Setting the table

Last year’s draft class saw 15 tight ends selected, which is only slightly above the average of 14.4 over the past decade, but nine of those prospects were drafted in the first three rounds, which is a much higher rate than normal.

In this year’s class, things revert to the mean, and it appears last year’s high draft pick count could be cut in half. Georgia’s Brock Bowers is the star of this class and could be selected in the top 10, while Texas’ Ja’Tavion Sanders—most analysts’ TE2—is currently being estimated to come off the board between picks No. 40 and 60. Beyond that, several different players show up as TE3 on different draft analysts’ projection boards, but the general projections are that they may be drafted late third round or on Day 3.

Ben Sinnott, Kansas State (6-foot-4, 254 pounds)

One of the most balanced tight ends in this class, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if his stock climbed throughout the offseason to a point where he’d be too rich for the Lions to draft. Right now, the buzz is moderate, but he excels at both run and pass blocking, and can serve as a reliable outlet for his quarterback, with the power to gain yards after the catch.

AJ Barner, Michigan (6-foot-6, 251 pounds)

The best run blocking tight end in this draft class and it may not be close. The Indiana transfer landed at Michigan for his final collegiate season, and he had one of the best years of his career. A reliable TE2 option right out the gate, Barner could immediately fill the Brock Wright role, should the two sides not reach a new contract.

Jaheim Bell, Florida State (6-foot-2, 244 pounds)

Bell is listed as a tight end, but he can align just about anywhere on the football field. The South Carolina transfer made the most of his single season at Florida State, lining up at fullback, H-Back, wing-back, slot, inline, outside wide receiver, and even took a snap at quarterback. Checking at just under 6-foot-3 at the Senior Bowl, Bell will be the shortest of all the tight ends at the Combine, but he’ll also be one of the most athletic.

Jared Wiley, TCU (6-foot-6, 253 pounds)

A big-bodied target, who can line up inline or split out into the slot, Wiley has slow unfurling crossing routes but can turn up the speed vertically. He’s quick to accelerate in the open field, but won’t run away from or over defenders. He’s a solid pass protector, which will help him get on the field as a rookie, but his blocking in the run game needs a lot of work before he’ll be able to consistently stay on the field.

Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota (6-foot-6 1⁄ 2 , 267 pounds)

One of, if not the biggest tight ends at the Combine, Spann-Ford is an inline tight end that presents a power forward-type target for his quarterback. He’s a bit of a lumber after the catch—no matter how many times he tries to hurdle a defender—but he’s an imposing player to tackle. As a blocker, he’s more apt to freeze his defender on the spot, as opposed to driving him out of the play, and has more success in the run game than as a pass protector.