Free agency preview: Does C.J. Gardner-Johnson have a spot on the 2024 DBs?

The NFL never sleeps, and in less than a month the gates of free agency will open. While there’s always greener pastures for fans in the form of exciting top names, the big priority for teams is looking to their own rosters and figuring out who is worth re-signing and extending. For the Detroit Lions, they have some very heavy choices to make—a sign they’re not longer in the feel-good part of this, but the difficult work of Big Boy Football.

Is Amon-Ra St. Brown worth $25 million? Yes, but also, we’ll discuss more of yes.

On this episode of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re taking a look ahead to free agency, debating who the Lions should bring back and who might not have a spot on the roster next year. C.J. Gardner-Johnson was a big get last year, but does he still have a spot among the DBs? How much are you comfortable giving to St. Brown and Jared Goff?

Plus, we play season superlatives, handing out our own awards and highlights to the 2023 NFL season, including who is setting high expectations for next year with their play this one. It’s all yours and free and podcastable.

