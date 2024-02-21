Our 2024 NFL Combine preview series continues to roll along as we take another step closer to the big event—scheduled to be televised on Thursday, February 29.

So far in this series, we have previewed the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends that the Detroit Lions should have eyes on, and in this article, we take a look at the offensive tackle prospects that scouts should be watching.

What skills to watch for during on-field drills

The Lions prefer their offensive linemen to be athletic, big, and strong, with a high level of intelligence and exposure to both gap and zone run-blocking schemes.

During on-field drills, keep an eye on the following traits:

Balance through their hips

Knee bend — ideally not waist bending

Lateral movement skills

Drills like the kick slide and lateral shuffle will help expose stiffness

Pull and drive drills will illustrate a player’s athleticism

Reactionary time in all drills

Team need

The Lions have two of the best starting tackles in the NFL in Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker, but the only other tackle on the roster is Connor Galvin, who spent his rookie season on the practice squad. Matt Nelson and Dan Skipper—who each spent time as OT3/6th OL—are both unrestricted free agents and could potentially be upgraded this offseason. With Decker also in a contract year, this is a low-key bigger need than it appears on the surface.

Because the Lions are not looking for an immediate starter at tackle, investing in one of the elite pure tackles in the class may not be a proper allocation of resources—especially if you have to trade up for one. That being said, if the prospect has some range to play guard early in their career, it could change how the Lions value that player.

At the end of the day, almost all options are on the table, but most of the prospects on this watchlist will be players who can fill an OT3 role this season and potentially more, depending on their skill set.

Kingsley Suamataia, LT, BYU (6-foot-4 1⁄ 2 , 329 pounds)

In the offseason, Suamataia trains with his cousin, Lions right tackle Penei Sewell. He’s split his career snaps between right and left tackle, but projects to have guard range as well because of his athleticism and pull/movement skills. Like Sewell, he is light on his feet for a big man and will be entering the league at just 21 years old. Suamataia is not as polished as his cousin, but the foundation is there for growth and development.

BYU LT Kingsley Suamataia (#78) is an intriguing OT/G that could interest the #Lions for several reasons.



Played LT in 2023, RT in 2022

Has guard movement skills

I could see him starting at G early in NFL career

Age: 21

Trains with cousin, Penei Sewell

pic.twitter.com/hHZlZbDZ9G — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) February 10, 2024

Blake Fisher, RT, Notre Dame (6-foot-6, 310 pounds)

While Fisher is athletic enough to play inside at guard, he looks much better suited to stay at tackle in the NFL. He has a ton of upside but is not a polished product with his technique or consistency. He’d do wonders with a year to learn and develop at tackle, and could then be a more well-rounded tackle in Year 2. He’d check a lot of boxes for the Lions’ future on the offensive line. The question is, where does his value reside? Some analysts are predicting a late second-round selection while others think he could slide into the fourth round.

Delmar Glaze, LT, Maryland (6-foot-4 1⁄ 4 , 323 pounds)

Glaze has split his career starting at both left and right tackle, with a handful of snaps at guard mixed in as well. In the NFL, he projects as a swing tackle OT3 with the range to kick inside to guard, which may end up being his best position at the next level. How he tests athletically could be a deciding factor in that aspect, as the Lions tend to lean toward highly athletic interior players.

Javon Foster, LT, Missouri (6-foot-5 1⁄ 2 , 309 pounds)

The Detroit native was a three-year starter at left tackle and showed the ability to develop throughout his career at Missouri. That developmental arc lends itself to the notion that he can continue those learning behaviors at the next level. Meaning, that while he will likely begin his career as a backup, he has the upside to develop into a starter with time. His pass protection alone should get him drafted in the middle rounds.

Kiran Amegadjie, LT, Yale (6-foot-5, 326 pounds)

I caught wind of Amegadjie ahead of this season because of his measurables, including a reported 36+ inch arm-length, but I don’t watch much Yale football, so I jotted the note down and moved on. When his season ended because of a quad injury, I made another note. I wasn’t surprised when I saw he was invited to the Combine, but again, he wasn’t on my early offseason watchlist radar.

Then on Monday, The Athleic’s Dane Brugler wrote a lengthy article on Amegadjie, calling him a top-100 pick—ranked him at No. 58 on his big board—with starting range at tackle or guard, and my interest was piqued.

Playing at Yale, Amegadjie’s opponents were underwhelming, and in order to impress, he would not only have to dominate the man across from him, but he would need to destroy him. Amegadjie did not disappoint. His athleticism immediately jumps out at you, as does his tremendous ability to mirror in pass protection and drive defenders in the run game. He may take some time to transition to a higher level of competition, but he now has my full attention.