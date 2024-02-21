Cheers to another installment of the Detroit Lions free agent profiles series for the 2023-2024 season. Today, the discussion is the late free agent addition to the team in tight end Zach Ertz. Ertz never did see the playing field for the Lions, despite being signed in January and the tight end room only having two players active. Ertz was just on the Lions for one week, making him the player with the least time on the team in this series.

Let’s take a deeper look at the case for letting Ertz go.

Zach Ertz

Expectations heading into 2023

Heading into 2023, Ertz was recovering from a torn ACL and MCL that he suffered in November 2022, and his goal was to start the season active, and he did so. The Arizona Cardinals did draft tight end Trey McBride in 2022 to be a backup for Ertz, though. Even when they re-signed Ertz to a three-year deal in 2022, there was a plan for McBride to take over eventually. Ertz was expected to be a helpful receiver in the offense and help the backup quarterbacks out in Kyler Murray’s absence.

Actual role in 2023

Note: PFF grades combine regular season and playoffs and reflect a minimum 20% snaps at that position.

Regular season stats — 7 games (7 starts): 295 offensive snaps — 27 catches for 187 yards and one touchdown on 43 targets.

PFF Offensive grade: 50.8 (44th out of 46)

PFF Receiving grade: 51.7 (44th out of 46)

PFF Pass Blocking grade: 29.4 (46th out of 46)

PFF Run Blocking grade: 49.5 (68th out of 91)

It was a rough season for Ertz in 2023. Despite returning from his injury in time to start in the regular season and still being the starter, Ertz wasn’t as effective in 2023 as in 2022. In 10 games in 2022, Ertz had 406 yards and four touchdowns on 47 catches, and in three fewer games, his stats fell further. Coming off of ACL tears, players usually have a down year as they get used to playing football again, and the year after an ACL tear is when they are back to their proper form.

The issue with Ertz is his age, as he is 33 and nearing the end of his career, so recovering from those injuries is tougher and takes longer. Unfortunately, The injury bug stuck Ertz again, as the Cardinals put him on IR for a quad strain in November. Roughly a month later, Ertz requested his release, and the Cardinals let him go, as he wanted to go to a competitive team eyeing a championship.

That team wound up being the Detroit Lions. Back in Week 18, Lions starting tight end Sam LaPorta suffered an injury, and the team expected him to miss the first playoff game for the Lions. Detroit fans were clamoring for Ertz, but LaPorta recovered and played in all three playoff games. The depth behind LaPorta was banged up as James Mitchell missed the playoffs, and Brock Wright got injured in the win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When Wright went down, the Lions signed Ertz to the practice squad as a replacement for depth. Ertz was excited to be in Detroit and play for head coach Dan Campbell.

“Being here with these guys, learning from a head coach that was a tight end was something I couldn’t turn down,” Ertz said. “I love Dan. We had a 20-minute conversation yesterday, and so I’m excited to see him in front of the team, because he’s a guy I’ve had a lot of respect for over the years. He’s a guy that always gets his tight ends playing the right way. So I’m excited to be around him.”

However, Ertz never played for the Lions, as he was inactive against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

Outlook for 2024

Contract status: Unrestricted free agent (street free agent)

Why Detroit must let Ertz go

The Lions have some things to figure out regarding the depth of the tight end position on the team. Detroit has its star tight end in LaPorta; they need bodies behind him to help with blocking and possibly be another receiving threat. While Ertz is a seasoned veteran who could help the team, I don’t see him being a fit for the team in 2024.

One thing about that is cost; the Lions aren’t going to want to overpay for a backup or third-string tight end. While Ertz does like to play for a contender, his price would be above the average backup tight end market. Detroit can re-sign Wright or Shane Zylstra (who is an exclusive rights free agent) for cheaper. Both of those players have already been in the offensive system for a few years, so they know what the coaching staff expects from them compared to Ertz, who would have to learn everything.

Another thing is age. Ertz will be 34 heading into the playoffs in 2025, and while the Lions don’t mind veterans, if they can get someone younger, quicker, faster than Ertz, that is a big plus. Ertz also might not want to take on a backup/third-string role on a team for a whole season, but if it gets him closer to a championship, he may be more open to that.

Is there interest from both sides?

There may be interest from both sides. The Lions liked Ertz and his skillset, as he signed to the team before the NFC title game when Detroit needed help at the position. Ertz is a big fan of Campbell, as he was a big factor in Ertz signing to the team in January.

Overall, I think Ertz will want too much money to stay in Detroit and will test the waters in free agency. At his age, too, he could become a player who only signs in the mid-season when a team needs a veteran or the postseason to join a team in the playoffs. A reunion may happen in January 2025 if the Lions return to the postseason, but for the initial 53-man roster, I don’t see Ertz in Detroit.

What do you think the Lions should do with Zach Ertz?