The Detroit Lions are in a much different position in 2024 than they have been in recent years, heading into the draft with their first pick sitting at 29th overall. It’s the lowest the Lions have picked in a long time, and the first time they’re picking beyond the teens since 2017. As much as it’s unfamiliar territory for Lions fans, it’s unfamiliar territory for Brad Holmes in his tenure as general manager of the Lions.

Question of the day: What should the Lions do with their 2024 first-round pick?

Considering how high the Lions have picked in recent years, we should have some idea of what’s on the table for Brad Holmes. After all, the Lions haven’t picked this late with their own picks, but they have gotten to shop around with the last two first-round picks from the Los Angeles Rams. We’re just two years removed from Brad Holmes using the 32nd overall pick that the Lions got in the Matthew Stafford trade to move up for Jameson Williams.

That gives us a blueprint, and it tells us two things — first, Brad Holmes isn’t afraid to move around, and second, if there’s a player that this team likes, the Lions are willing to pay to get them. That’s exciting news ahead of the draft, and it means that the people of Detroit may not be waiting until 11 p.m. ET to hear the name of a new Detroit Lion called.

On the flip side, the Lions’ draft slot is prime territory for teams at the top of the second round to sneak back into day one, get a guy they like, and acquire the fifth-year option on them—think the Lamar Jackson trade in 2018. That could be big for the Lions to get some extra Day 2 picks in 2024 or beyond, but it will all depend on how the draft board falls.

Ultimately, I’m always in favor of the trade down camp. I don’t think I’d want to see Holmes move up this year compared to years past, since the Lions don’t have as much extra draft capital to spend on such moves. Also, with the Lions picking this late, the difference in talent between the 29th overall pick and something in, say, the late teens is going to be pretty marginal. In my opinion, it’s not usually worth the cost unless there’s a specific guy the Lions love who’s sliding on draft day.

That being said, I’m in favor of the Lions staying pat at 29 this year or fielding calls to trade down into day two of the draft. Of course, it all depends on who the Lions have atop their board and draft night can shake out any number of ways. But in the meantime, that’s my game plan.

What do you think the Lions should do with their 29th overall pick? Should they trade up and try to hit a home run? Trade down and invest in the future? Stay put? Vote below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.