This marks the start of our positional stock report series, evaluating risers and fallers from the entire season across the Detroit Lions roster. Today, we start with the offensive line. Check out your movers:

Stock up: Graham Glasgow, G/C

Graham Glasgow was arguably the most impressive Lions offensive lineman this season, which is saying a lot. Of course, he’s not an All-Pro like Penei Sewell or Frank Ragnow, but Glasgow returned to Detroit like a man on a mission. When Halapoulivaati Vaitai went down with an injury, Glasgow stepped in without missing a beat, claimed the starting job, and didn’t look back.

He was equally impressive when filling in at center amidst Frank Ragnow’s absences, which speaks volumes to his versatility. The ability to move around so fluidly is something that’s hard to put a price tag on in the NFL. Glasgow’s return to Detroit was an emphatic one, and he’s playing some of his best ball.

Stock up: Penei Sewell, T

It’s not absurd to think Penei Sewell may end up being Brad Holmes’ best draft pick ever, regardless of what happens next. Sewell is one of, if not the, best offensive tackle(s) in the NFL, and was recognized as such with first-team All-Pro honors.

Sewell finished the 2023 season as PFF’s highest-graded run-blocking offensive lineman, and posted the highest single-game run-blocking grade in PFF history in a playoff game against the Bucs. The cherry on top? This guy is still just 23 years old.

Stock down: Jonah Jackson, G

It was a rough year for Jonah Jackson, who played in just 12 of the Lions’ 20 games this season. When he did play, he was often still banged up and it was noticeable.

The Lions have an interesting decision of whether to pay Jackson this offseason. I maintain that he’s one of the league’s better interior linemen when healthy, and I hope he and the Lions can find a price where both sides are happy for him to come back. However, this could end up going either way.

Stock up: Frank Ragnow, C

Ragnow entered the season as one of the league’s best centers and finished the season even higher on the list. Despite battling a laundry list of injuries, especially down the home stretch, Ragnow earned himself second-team All-Pro honors from the Associated Press and first-team All-Pro honors from Pro Football Focus.

Ragnow continued to be one of the Lions offense’s best assets, maintaining an open pocket for Jared Goff to work with. His only notable struggle this year came against Vita Vea, which isn’t really a fair matchup for anyone. Another stellar year for one of the Lions’ unsung heroes.

Stock down: Halapoulivaati Vaitai, G

Entering 2023, Big V had a reputation for getting injured, especially after not playing a single game in 2022. This season didn’t help his case. He would start three games and see action in just six the entire season, and lost his starting job to Graham Glasgow even after Vaitai returned from injury.

Vaitai has improved tremendously at guard since coming to Detroit, but the best ability is availability, and that’s the one thing he has been unable to provide the Lions.

Stock neutral: Taylor Decker, T

Decker remains one of the team’s most under-appreciated players at a position that many don’t notice until it turns bad. Not hearing Decker’s name is a good thing, and for most of the season, we didn’t.

Decker did have a few off-games towards the middle of the season, but as a whole, he remained as steady on the left side of the line as he has been throughout recent years. He finished the season red-hot, like the rest of the offense. Lost in the attention of Penei Sewell’s divisional round performance was that Decker was the highest-graded pass blocker in the divisional round, putting a bow on another solid year.

Quick Hits

Stock neutral: Colby Sorsdal, G/T

Sorsdal struggled in the three games he was asked to step in as a starter, but that’s to be expected of a day three rookie. Nothing to note here.

Stock neutral: Dan Skipper, T

In 2023, Skipper wasn’t asked to do nearly as much filling in as a starter compared to 2022. Instead, most of his snaps came primarily as an extra offensive lineman (as I’m sure you’ve painfully recounted many times since the Dallas game). He did his job well, but nothing to change expectations for his level of play moving forward. Bonus points for having a single reception for four yards.

Stock down: Matt Nelson, T

Nelson suffered a season-ending injury just three weeks into the season. After watching Skipper hold down the OT3 spot for the majority of the season, Nelson is not guaranteed to be back in 2024 as he heads towards free agency. (Skipper is a free agent, too.)

Stock down: Kayode Awosika, G

Awosika didn’t have very lofty expectations as a backup lineman who struggled last year, but it wasn’t a pretty scene in 2023 regardless. He was one of the weaker links as far as the Lions’ backup linemen go, often winding up a liability even when bookended by Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow.