Our 2024 NFL Combine preview series continues to roll along as we take another step closer to the big event—scheduled to be televised on Thursday, February 29.

So far in this series, we have previewed the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and offensive tackles that the Detroit Lions should have eyes on, and in this article, we take a look at the interior offensive linemen that scouts should be watching.

What skills to watch for during on-field drills

The Lions prefer their offensive linemen to be athletic, big, and strong, with a high level of intelligence and exposure to both gap and zone run-blocking schemes.

During on-field drills, keep an eye on the following traits:

Balance through their hips

Knee bend—ideally not waist bending

Lateral movement skills

Drills like the kick slide and lateral shuffle will help expose stiffness

Pull and drive drills will illustrate a player’s athleticism

Reactionary time in all drills

Team need

Guards Jonah Jackson and Graham Glasgow are both unrestricted free agents (UFA), leaving All-Pro center Frank Ragnow the only interior starter still under contract. Halapoulivaati Vaitai—who is also a UFA—was in competition with Glasgow for a starting role, but he suffered a season-ending back injury for the second consecutive season, and could once again be contemplating retirement. Colby Sorsdal and Kayode Awosika were often the next guards up in the rotation, and both are likely to return, with Sorsdal entering his second season and Awosika an exclusive rights free agent. The Lions also signed three practice squaders to futures deals: Michael Niese, Matt Farniok, and Netane Muti.

At this time, it’s unclear what the plans are for Jackson and Glasgow, but even if one departs in free agency, the Lions will need to invest in an interior offensive lineman to solidify the strength of their best unit. Sorsdal and Awosika both look like competitive reserves who could challenge for a bigger role in 2024.

Additionally, with Ragnow’s chronic toe injury likely a career obstacle and left tackle Taylor Decker in a contract year, players who can play multiple positions will likely garner some extra attention from the Lions.

Tackles converting to guard/center

Troy Fautanu, LT, Washington (6-foot-4, 319 pounds)

A brawling left tackle with a guard frame and above-average athleticism and quickness. Fautanu has movement skills the Lions covet in their guards, as they ask them to pull, locate, and deliver blows to defenders at all levels. He projects best as a guard but has the range to play tackle at the next level if needed.

Graham Barton, LT, Duke (6-foot-5, 311 pounds)

While he played left tackle at Duke, Barton projects inside in the NFL and most draft analysts believe has the intelligence and movement skills to likely land at center but could also stick at guard. In the run game, he is an impactful blocker who uses solid hand placement to get a hold of defenders and drives his opponents out of the play.

Jordan Morgan, LT, Arizona (6-foot-4, 312 pounds)

A high-quality run blocker with an aggressive streak to him. A shift inside to guard would likely maximize Morgan’s athleticism and foot quickness, but he also has the range to play at tackle at the next level. In order to stay at tackle, he’d have to overcome some of the struggles he has with NFL-level pass rushers.

Centers with guard range

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon (6-foot-3, 334 pounds)

Power-Johnson started his career at guard and then shifted to the all-important center position his junior season and won the Rimington Award (College football’s best center) this past season. He’s a balanced player with few weaknesses. He is solid in pass protection and a mauler in the run game. His fierce attitude and powerful upper body make him a problem for defenses, while his positional range makes him an asset for the team that drafts him.

Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia (6-foot-3, 314 pounds)

A former four-time state champion wrestler, Frazier understands how to leverage his opponent and he takes advantage on a regular basis. A wrecking ball in the run game, his intelligence and bully mentality help him target opponents' weaknesses and drive through them. His lack of arm length will have some draft analysts projecting him as a center-only prospect, but NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah believes guard is in his range, and noted as much when he projected the Lions to draft Frazier in his latest mock draft.

Guards

Cooper Beebe, LG, Kansas State (6-foot-3 1⁄ 2 , 331 pounds)

A four-year starter with strength for days, Beebe has the intelligence and nasty demeanor that would fit right in with the Lions offensive line room. He’s capable of playing at either guard position and his experience in a gap-blocking scheme would make him an instant impact starter in Detroit. With size and power, he can consistently be a road grader in the run game and Kansas State had continual success when they ran behind him.

Zak Zinter, RG, Michigan (6-foot-5, 322 pounds)

Coming into the season, Zinter was considered one of the best interior offensive linemen in college football, but a lower leg injury—broken tibia and fibula against Ohio State—has some teams worried about his recovery time and it may have impacted his stock—it sure seems to have had that impact amongst the draft analysts. Zinter is highly intelligent, very familiar with gap-blocking schemes, and gives off some Graham Glasgow vibes.

Christian Hayes, RG, Connecticut (6-foot-2 1⁄ 2 , 318 pounds)

With 50 games of experience, Haynes is a seasoned veteran who is experienced in all areas. He’s known for being a stout run-blocker because of his power and technique, and he shows the ability to leverage opponents with his initial contact and drive. While his overall athleticism may be close to average or slightly above, his mental awareness, timing, and ability to hit first will give him an edge.

Christian Mahogany, RG, Boston College (6-foot-2 1⁄ 2 , 318 pounds)

Another big and powerful guard with experience in a gap-blocking scheme, Mahogany can maul defenders in the run game. When he latches onto a defender, he tries to bully him off his spot and create run lanes behind him. Things are still improving on the pass protection side of things, but he has all the skills to be a starter in a scheme like the Lions.

Isaiah Adams, LG/RT, Illinois (6-foot-4, 316 pounds)

Adams shifted between left guard and right tackle this past season due to injuries on the line, but he projects best to guard at the next level. He’s solid in his frame but also athletic enough to pull and get to his blocks where he can take out his aggression on defenders. He’s one of the better movers in this class and looks very comfortable working in space regardless of the blocking scheme.