While not trying to overreact, there really is no argument: the Detroit Lions had an excellent 2023 NFL Draft. The immediate takeaways were mixed — with plenty of vocal opposition from across the nation — but after watching the season play out there is little left to debate at this point.

Instead, as we turn our focus to the upcoming 2024 edition, it is helpful to look back and think about what takeaways we can apply. Brad Holmes has a couple of strong previous draft classes as well, but considering how fast the league can change, we will focus on last year as the most recent examples we have on hand.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What lesson did you learn from the Lions 2023 Draft?

My answer: The screaming narrative is obviously that positional value is not what it seems. This is not to suggest that it should be completely ignored, but both Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell were designated as bona fide “reaches” that could never justify their first round selections. Given their excellent Year 1 performances, I think this line of thinking should be at least challenged.

Relatedly, my lesson is that making win-now selections is a valid approach to the draft. There is a time and place for taking a chance on development prospects (or injured players like Jameson Williams), but Holmes did a great job identifying players he could slot into the starting lineup immediately. Maybe this is a simple thing to say with the Lions now picking at the end of the first round, but regardless of future draft positions, I bet that Holmes continues to prioritize the present.