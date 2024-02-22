 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notes: NFL insider offers insight on Lions offseason, Jonah Jackson

Adam Caplan of Pro Football Network takes a look at the situations surrounding the Lions and the rest of the division before free agency kicks off in March.

By Morgan Cannon
/ new
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

In a funny twist of fate, the official opening of NFL free agency is Wednesday, March 13—313 day to Detroiters. Is that an omen for the 2024 season? Time will tell.

Ahead of all the madness that is sure to ensure when the new league year kicks off, Adam Caplan of Pro Football Network is breaking down his latest intel surrounding each team, beginning with the NFC North and our own Detroit Lions.

Caplan touches on the situation with starting left guard Jonah Jackson, what the Lions may opt to do in the wide receiver room, and how Detroit can upgrade the defensive side of the ball.

“A league source said both sides were not close to an agreement to begin last season,” Caplan said regarding Jackson, “but that doesn’t mean Detroit won’t look to re-sign him before free agency starts.”

Beyond the Lions, he also does a nice job of breaking down the situations surrounding each of the other three teams in the NFC North, and the financial decisions each team is facing as the page officially turns to 2024.

You can read the entire article from Caplan here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

  • If you were at the game where the free item for fans was the seat cushion, that would make for a great autograph collection.

  • About two months until we get to see Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes cook.

  • Some big name interior defensive linemen could hit the open market once free agency opens in March, headlined by All-Pro Chris Jones.

  • The Sun God continues his ascent.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

Subscribe to PODD

After winning their first NFC North title in 30 years, the Lions have unfinished business this offseason. Stay updated with Jeremy Reisman through Pride of Detroit Direct, our newsletter offering up exclusive analysis. Sign up with NFCNORTH30 to get 30% off after your free trial.