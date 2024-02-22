In a funny twist of fate, the official opening of NFL free agency is Wednesday, March 13—313 day to Detroiters. Is that an omen for the 2024 season? Time will tell.

Ahead of all the madness that is sure to ensure when the new league year kicks off, Adam Caplan of Pro Football Network is breaking down his latest intel surrounding each team, beginning with the NFC North and our own Detroit Lions.

Caplan touches on the situation with starting left guard Jonah Jackson, what the Lions may opt to do in the wide receiver room, and how Detroit can upgrade the defensive side of the ball.

“A league source said both sides were not close to an agreement to begin last season,” Caplan said regarding Jackson, “but that doesn’t mean Detroit won’t look to re-sign him before free agency starts.”

Beyond the Lions, he also does a nice job of breaking down the situations surrounding each of the other three teams in the NFC North, and the financial decisions each team is facing as the page officially turns to 2024.

You can read the entire article from Caplan here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

Danny Heifetz of The Ringer released his version of the 2024 NFL Quarterback Commitment Index, and with the new Love is Blind season now out on Netflix—the article seems timely.

The St. Brown Brothers dropped the final episode of their podcast for season two, and had Chicago Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields on to discuss the season, his dance before the eventual loss in Detroit, and his potential landing spots if the Bears decide to trade him.

About two months until we get to see Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes cook.

We're tied for third-most picks in the top-100 of this year's #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/UEkZRmcjXO — Detroit Lions (@Lions) February 21, 2024

Some big name interior defensive linemen could hit the open market once free agency opens in March, headlined by All-Pro Chris Jones.

Chris Jones headlines the interior DL hitting the FA market https://t.co/rzP479Y2aD pic.twitter.com/k2LuEvNyIe — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) February 21, 2024

