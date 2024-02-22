Detroit Lions face extremely difficult decision with John Cominsky

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions parted ways with veteran safety Tracy Walker. It was tough to see him go, considering how well-regarded he was both with fans and the team. However, from a business standpoint, it was a pretty straightforward decision. Walker was due to cost over $12 million against the cap, he finished last year as a healthy inactive during the playoffs, and Detroit was able to create $5.5 million in cap space with his release. It seems crass to say it, but Walker’s release was a foregone conclusion as soon as the season ended.

The Lions face a much more difficult decision when it comes to the future of defensive end John Cominsky. Much like Walker, Cominsky enters 2024 with a bloated cap hit. Last year, Cominsky signed a two-year, $8.5 million deal, but his cap hit in Year 1 was just $2.3 million. That leaves him costing $6.3 million against the cap in 2024, with only $1.7 million of that guaranteed. In short, if Detroit decides to part ways with him, they’ll create another $4.6 million in cap space.

Is Cominsky worth $6.3 million against the cap? It’s a tough question to answer. Per Over The Cap, Cominsky’s cap hit ranks him 31st among interior defenders and 36th among edge defenders. Players with similar cap hits in 2024 include Deatrich Wise, Tyus Bowser, Jarran Reed, and Shy Tuttle. So, he’s not exactly burning a hole in their pocket.

But just comparing him to other Lions players, Cominsky’s cap hit is ninth highest on the team, with only Jared Goff, Taylor Decker, Frank Ragnow, Cameron Sutton, Aidan Hutchinson, Penei Sewell, Alex Anzalone, and David Montgomery ahead of him. All of those players play a more integral role to the team than Cominsky, who finished the season behind 2022 second-round pick Josh Paschal in the team’s defensive line rotation.

When Cominsky signed his two year deal, he had earned it. In 2022, he produced 4.0 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, 44 pressures (per PFF), five tackles for loss, three passes defended, and one forced fumble. Despite playing over 100 more snaps in 2023, his production fell across the board:

2.0 sacks, 8 QB hits, 33 pressures, two tackles for loss, 1 pass defended, 0 forced fumbles.

Quite simply: the Lions signed Cominsky to a two-year deal that served more like a one-year, prove-it deal, and it’s fair to say that Cominsky didn’t truly earn that second year in his contract.

But Cominsky’s value goes beyond a box score. He is beloved by the staff in Detroit because he embodies everything this team wants to be: gritty, hard-working, and relentless. He’s a culture setter and culture maintainer. Despite a “down” year, here’s what defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn had to say about Cominsky in late December.

“I think you guys know how I feel about Commish, he’s the ultimate warrior,” Glenn said. “Anything you ask him to do, he’s going to go out there and do it. And man, he is a Detroit Lion through and through, so. Really like that player, really like what he brings to the table.”

That doesn’t exactly sound like a coaching staff interested in pinching pennies.

And while Paschal certainly seemed to jump him on the depth chart, it’s not like Cominsky was a bit player in 2023. From Week 13 through the playoffs, he played at least 50 percent of the defensive snaps in every game but one (not including Week 17, which the Lions used to rest him as a healthy inactive). For the season, he had more defensive snaps than any other Lions defensive lineman not named Aidan Hutchison. So if you’re going to get rid of Cominsky, that’s a pretty big role you need to fill—and Detroit already has plenty of needs on the defensive side of the ball. Can you fill that role with a better player via the $4.6 million in savings?

There is an option between keeping him and cutting him: approaching him about a potential pay cut. The Lions did this with three different players last year: they cut Halapoulivaati Vaitai’s salary from $9.4 million to $3 million, Romeo Okwara’s salary from $11 million to $2 million, and Charles Harris’ salary from $6 million to $3 million. Harris’ renegotiation provides a pretty easy one-to-one comparison of what the Lions could do with Cominsky.

The downside to that is that it’s not exactly a good look to continually ask your players to take a paycut. While it’s nice to have accountability as part of your culture and players are smart enough to know this is a business, it would be foolish to think that external players wouldn’t notice this growing reputation. Asking for paycuts is not unique to the Lions, but if they make it a habit of doing it every year, agents and players will take note.

In the end, this comes down to a few questions: can the Lions find a cheaper—potentially younger—improvement at a position that needs an upgrade? Do they really need the $4.6 million in cap space considering their comfortable cap position? Can Cominsky rebound? Are his intangibles worth the decreased production on the field? Those answers will lead the Lions to a difficult decision.