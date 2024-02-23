You know we are fully in the swing of the NFL offseason when we have discussion topics centered on kickers. Dread it. Run from it. The offseason arrives all the same.

Ever since the end of the NFC Championship game, there has been quite a bit of conversation surrounding the Detroit Lions’ kicking situation. Now that kicker Michael Badgley has been re-signed, we have some answers.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Do you approve of re-signing Michael Badgley?

My Answer: I guess? This doesn’t really move the needle much for me in terms of inspiring confidence in the kicking game.

We know about Badgley’s limitations as a kicker, and knowing the Lions’ coaching staff, I think it is safe to assume that they will bring in competition once training camp rolls around.

Personally, I would feel comfortable going into 2024 with a kicker who can be trusted to make most of their kicks from around the 48-yard mark. If someone can consistently hit from that range in big-time moments, that should be enough.

After all, even if the Lions did have a kicker with a really big leg, I don’t think there is a world in which Dan Campbell would lean on special teams over his high-powered offense.

How about you? Do you approve of re-signing Michael Badgley? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.