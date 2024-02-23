NFL Draft analysts identify 5 prospects who fit Detroit Lions' culture

Mock drafts are a weekly staple during the offseason and a few network draft analysts will often coordinate conference calls with the media in conjunction with their most recent mock draft. That was the case with NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah and ESPN’s Matt Miller this week, as each spent time sharing their thoughts on prospects, different NFL teams, draft strategies, and a variety of other topics.

The Detroit Lions media usually has a strong presence in these offseason meetings, and as a result, there are often several questions related to the team. The common Lions-related theme in both these video conferences centered on players not only fitting the roster but into Detroit’s established culture.

“That’s the great thing that they’ve done in Detroit,” Jeremiah noted. “All the talent that they’ve brought in there, I think the biggest thing they’ve done is they’ve got a true identity of who they are and what they’re about. They set that vision from the beginning, and they went out and found guys that fit.”

With the culture established and unwavering in Detroit, the Lions are constantly on the lookout to add players that align with their vision and mentality. Throughout Jeremiah and Millers’ conference calls, several prospects were identified as “Detroit Lions-type players”, but none more than Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw.

“Rakestraw is my guy,” Miller said in his video conference. “That is my draft crush this year [...] If you’re looking for a prototypical Detroit Lions-type player, I think that physicality at the line of scrimmage—he is a great tackler in space as well, especially for not being the biggest guy. He’s probably going to come in at like 6 foot, 190 pounds, maybe 195 if we’re lucky. He’s not a striking physical player when you’re just looking at height, weight, strength, but man, he absolutely plays as one of the most physical corners in this draft or in any draft. He’s right there with some of the best corners I’ve evaluated at playing near the line of scrimmage and using that physicality.”

Rakestraw’s stock is on the rise in the draft community, but at this time, he is projected to likely be available at the end of the first round, close to when the Lions are on the clock at pick No. 29 overall.

“I think he is in that range, yeah,” Jeremiah said. “I have him a little bit higher than that. I know in talking to teams (that) I’m a little bit higher on him than some of the teams are. The feistiness and toughness, the aggressiveness that he plays with, the energy, the passion that he plays with, yeah, he fits 100% with Detroit.”

In Jeremiah’s mock draft, Rakestraw was off the board at pick No. 22, so he paired the Lions with West Virginia Center Zach Frazier—who Jeremiah also insists is a perfect culture fit in Detroit.

“I was giving them Frazier for almost the exact same reason,” Jeremiah continued. “When you look at the center from West Virginia—the guy is a four-time state champ wrestler. He is super, super physical. He finishes guys. He plays kind of that nasty style [...] There are certain guys when we were in Baltimore where we used to say, play like a Raven and we could put red stars on players that we felt were our type of guys. You just mentioned Rakestraw. I would say, Frazier. Both those guys are Detroit Lions-type players.”

Would the Lions entertain trading up for Rakestraw or another prospect? Jeremiah believes that could certainly happen.

“Oh, yeah, that’s entirely possible,” Jeremiah exclaimed. “I wouldn’t rule that out. When you think about corners and edges, I would think if they can get one of those top three guys, that would make some sense. [...] If you are moving up for a corner, I love Terrion Arnold. If Rome Odunze is my favorite player in the draft, Terrion Arnold (Alabama) is a close second. I have him way up there. If he started to drift a little bit, as big and fast and instinctive and productive as he is, he is fluid. He just is a really, really good player who is a combination of physical, athletic, reliable. Great kid. Had a chance to visit with him a little bit. He’s one to me that would be—he would be worth going up and getting if he started to drift a little bit and maybe be aggressive on that one. He would fit with them as well as I’ve already mentioned with Rakestraw and Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo). Those three guys would be trade targets for me in terms of what fits Detroit.”

Jeremiah mentioned edge as a potential target position for the Lions and brought up another Missouri defender that has been commonly mocked to Detroit—then compared him to a Saints defender that both coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are familiar with.

“(Darius Robinson) was kind of in that tough spot where they were trying to figure out at Missouri ‘is he going to be an inside guy or outside guy’ because he’s bigger,” Jeremiah noted. “Cam Jordan is a name that you throw around there just from a body type-wise. I remember watching Cam Jordan at Cal work out with the skill guys and run with the skill guys because he was such an athlete. (In Rakestraw), you have a guy who is 286 pounds that can really move like that, and I thought he’s better as a fit on the outside standing up on the edge. He can rush through your chest with power. He can really close from the back side. I just thought kind of the wider alignment with him really helped unlock him, and you saw that at the Senior Bowl. He feels to me like somebody that’s going to go somewhere in the 20s more than likely, and I think that he’s worthy.”

While picking No. 29 is not the ideal draft position for the Lions to land an elite player, general manager Brad Holmes’ previous draft success has resulted in an established roster that allows him the freedom to pick the best player for Detroit, regardless of where he makes the pick.

“When you have already built the foundation, then you can go do that,” Jeremiah said of the Lions’ ability to adapt the best player available approach. “That draft (in 2023) was successful because of what they did, what Brad and those guys did previously to build up the line of scrimmage on both sides. They had the quarterback in place. They hit a home run on the wide receiver. The expensive premium positions, they had already built the foundations. That freed them up.

“It’s a huge advantage over the rest of the league where you can take the running back. Obviously, the tight end hits a home run. You can take off the ball linebacker. You can do those things once the foundation is built. I still think personally the right thing to do is to build the foundation and then you can go do what the Lions did last year.”