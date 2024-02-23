Not every Detroit Lions free agent signing needs to be a blockbuster. The job of general manager Brad Holmes isn’t just to build a roster full of talented starters, but to make sure the depth is there to help out in weekly preparation and be ready to go in case of injury.

The Lions’ quarterback situation will go through some changes in 2024. Jared Goff will still be the starter, but with primary backup Teddy Bridgewater retired to start his new career in coaching, the search for depth begins in Detroit.

Hendon Hooker is nearly guaranteed to be on the roster next year, but what will the Lions do for their emergency quarterback position? Let’s talk today about Nate Sudfeld, as we continue our free agent profile series.

Nate Sudfeld

Expectations heading into 2023

With Hendon Hooker starting the year on the Non-Football Injury list and Teddy Bridgewater firmly entrenched as the team’s backup after he signed in August, Sudfeld was poised to be this team’s emergency quarterback in 2023. He only had to beat out undrafted rookie Adrian Martinez, who was clearly a long-term project and destined for the practice squad, at best.

The previous year, Sudfeld had spent the entire season with the Lions, getting to know the offense and providing a valuable resource to Goff throughout the week and on the sidelines, so he clearly had a leg up.

Actual role in 2023

Did not play

Unfortunately, Sudfeld tore his ACL in the Lions’ final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Prior to that, Sudfeld struggled during the exhibition season. His final statline for three game appearances was 26-of-51 for 291 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs, and a 50.4 passer rating. Sudfeld had a total of 13 drives in the preseason, and only turned that into 13 total points.

As a result, the Lions brought in David Blough to be the team’s emergency quarterback on the practice squad.

Though Sudfeld never came off the injured reserve list in 2023, he did make some appearances at the facility during the year. Per Justin Rogers, Sudfeld spent most of the year rehabbing at home in Oregon.

Outlook for 2024

Contract status: Unrestricted free agent

The Lions head into free agency needing depth at quarterback. Not only is Bridgewater gone to coach high school in Florida, but Blough also retired from his playing days to join the Washington Commanders’ coaching staff.

That leaves a pretty clear hole on the Lions’ roster, and don’t overlook the importance of it. With Hooker expected to take the backup job, Detroit could really use a veteran quarterback who can continue to help Hooker develop, while also serving as a resource to Goff. Last year, Bridgewater was such an important influence on Hooker. Detroit needs to make sure that role isn’t left vacant.

Sudfeld may not have a ton of playing experience (six game appearances and no career starts), but he’s been in the NFL since 2016. He’s clearly carved out a role in the professional ranks as a valued consultant. He also has two years of knowledge in offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s offense, and, most importantly, Goff values him.

“He’s been very helpful and game week with Nate’s been awesome,” Goff said this past August. “His demeanor on the sideline with me has been awesome. He’s been extremely helpful, and I know he’s been ready to play if his number is called.”

Are there other veteran quarterbacks out there in the free agency market? Sure. There’s Tyrod Taylor, Marcus Mariota, Gardner Minshew, Ryan Tannehill. All of those players would give you more on the field, but they would also cost more and are likely looking for a primary backup position. When it comes to a third-string mentor, your other options look like A.J. McCarron, Matt Barkley, Trevor Siemian, or Brandon Allen. Do any of those players seem like necessary upgrades from Sudfeld?

Of course, Sudfeld’s health plays a big part in this decision. We don’t have any news on where he is in his rehab from the ACL he tore on August 25. If he won’t be ready for OTAs and/or training camp, the Lions will have to bring in someone else. In fact, they probably will want at least four quarterbacks on the roster at some point this offseason. But if Sudfeld is expected to be ready to go, there’s little doubt to me that he’s the most qualified to be the team’s third-string quarterback.

So while re-signing Nate Sudfeld won’t move the needle for most—and it would be very bad news if he ever makes it on the field—Detroit should still do it. Sudfeld will have a positive behind-the-scenes impact on the most important position in football.