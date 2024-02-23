On Friday afternoon, the NFL announced that the salary cap for the 2024 season will be $255.4 million per team. If that sounds like a lot of money, it is. Most estimates figured that number would be around $242-5 million, with only ProFootballTalk noting that it could be up to $250 million. This actual figure is higher than any estimates given this offseason, and it’s more than $30 million more than last year’s $224.8 million cap. The NFL explained the unexpected increase in an official memo.

“The unprecedented $30 million increase per club in this year’s Salary Cap is the result of the full repayment of all amounts advanced by the clubs and deferred by the players during the Covid pandemic as well as an extraordinary increase in media revenue for the 2024 season.”

Obviously, more cap room means more money to spend for teams, but it also likely means a pretty significant increase in cost. In other words, it’s a good year to be an NFL free agent.

What does this mean for the Detroit Lions?

Well, going into the offseason, the Lions were estimated to have around $40-50 million in effective cap space. Now that figure is closer to $60 million. Over The Cap estimates the Lions with $63.7 million in cap space, and after factoring in this year’s draft class, that leaves Detroit with about $55 million in total spending money.

Of course, just because the Lions have more money doesn’t mean they’re suddenly even more capable of signing free agents. Not only will the prices of players go up, but all 31 other teams have that extra space now, so there will be competition for those players.

For reference, here’s a look at how the NFL salary cap has essentially doubled in just the past 13 years.