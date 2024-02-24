If you’re not familiar with how the Detroit Lions roundup works, each week we collect data from the latest expert mock drafts published over the last seven days and compile them (with links to the original pieces) in one easy-to-access article. In addition to providing Lions fans with the names of prospects being paired with Detroit, we also provide commentary that points to trends, player fits, and overall team philosophy.

In this week’s Mock Draft Roundup, we examined 21 mock drafts, including several from the local Detroit media. As we have seen in previous roundups, most of this week’s mock draft projections have the Lions selecting a defensive player (18 times) with a small handful of predictions pairing Detroit with an offensive player. Last week we saw a skill player paired with the Lions but no offensive linemen, while this week, we saw three offensive linemen but no offensive skill players.

Let’s take a look at some of this week’s projections.

Offensive linemen

Troy Fautanu, G/T, Washington

Source: Ben Raven (MLive)

“Fautanu looks built to play on Detroit’s offensive line as an aggressive mauler in the trenches. He has starting experience on the inside and outside. His technique needs refinement, no doubt. But he’s an athletic powerhouse and a fast-rising talent in the trenches. And who better than Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley and Co. to help Fautanu hit his ceiling as a foundational piece? Fraley has proven to be an elite coach for developing and getting the most out of the trenches, no matter the configuration or injury challenges. And Fautanu and his 6-foot-4, 317-pound frame give him another versatile powerhouse to mold.” — Raven

Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia

Source: Daniel Jeremiah Jeremiah (NFL.com)

“The Lions’ starting guards are scheduled to reach free agency this offseason, and this feels like Dan Campbell’s type of player. Frazier, a state-champion wrestler in high school, could step right in at guard and eventually move to center.” — Jeremiah

Josh Morgan, G/T, Arizona

Source: Josh Edwards (CBS Sports)

“Jordan Morgan has played left tackle for Arizona but some may project him inside. Detroit has a few interior blockers scheduled to hit free agency so Morgan steps into a starting role on a team fighting to take that next step toward Super Bowl contention.” — Edwards

Erik’s Thoughts:

I do believe the Lions will give serious consideration to drafting an offensive lineman in the first round, because of how significant their offensive line is to everything to do. Simply put, the offensive line is the foundation on which the team is built, and if they lose one or both of their starting guards in free agency, they’ll need to make a big swing to keep the unit at an elite level.

Fautanu is the most talented of this bunch, but I also think there’s a real chance he is off the board when the Lions select, meaning a trade-up may be necessary to acquire him. Frazier and Morgan are both projected to be late-first or early-second rounders, but if a player is a culture fit, the Lions have shown they don’t care where that player is ranked by the draft community, as long as he fits what they’re looking for.

Frazier specifically was identified as a culture fit with the Lions by NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, noting that his nasty demeanor and finishing style would fit in Detroit. It’s also a logical pick because of Frazier’s ability to play both center and guard, a trait the Lions have needed to lean on over the past few seasons due to injuries.

Defensive tackle

Byron Murphy, DT, Texas

Source: Ben Axelrod (The Comeback)

“The Lions would benefit by taking some pressure off of Aidan Hutchinson. Byron Murphy II would pair with Alim McNeil [sic] to give Detroit a dynamic duo of defensive tackles.” — Axelrod

Erik’s Thoughts:

When it comes to upgrading position groups, the Lions haven’t given defensive tackle much attention since this regime's first draft. Alim McNeill has developed into a terrific starter, but the rotating door next to him is still spinning. Detroit could stop that rotation if they addressed the interior defensive line early in this draft and Murphy could be the best option in this class. Pairing Murphy with McNeill would solidify their interior and give the entire defensive line a boost moving forward.

Edge Rusher

Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Source: Charles McDonald and Nate Tice (Yahoo Sports)

“The drop stops for Latu, whose medicals will give concerns to quite a few teams, but the Lions get more pass rushing help to combine with Aidan Hutchinson and Alim McNeill. Latu lacks ideal length and he’s just OK against the run, but his pass rushing chops are worth the trade-off. He constantly creates pressure and chaos in the backfield. Putting him on the other side of Hutchinson could create a whirlwind for quarterbacks to navigate.” — McDonald and Tice

Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

Source: Tim Twentyman (DetroitLions.com), Marcus Mosher (33rd Team)

“The Lions are looking for pass-rush help opposite Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson, and Robinson brings raw athletic traits and a physical brand of football to the table. He certainly fits the mold upfront for the style of play defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn wants. “He’s a converted defensive tackle who had 8.5 sacks and 14.0 tackles for loss this year, so there’s some versatility to his game. I also love the fact that he tore up the Senior Bowl with his play a couple weeks back.” — Twentyman

Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Source: Cameron DaSilva (Rams Wire), Nate Davis (USA Today, co-draft)

“You can never go wrong with too many edge rushers and pairing Robinson with Aidan Hutchinson would make the Lions defense even more fearsome.” — DaSilva

Erik’s Thoughts:

You can never have too many edge rushers and while the Lions have good players opposite Aidan Hutchinson, they lack a true playmaker. Latu is one of the top edge players in this class but a scary medical past could lead to a draft day fall. Darius Robinson is another one of the players identified by Jeremiah as a culture fit with the Lions. While Chop Robinson may be the best pure edge rusher on the board when the Lions are on the clock.

Defensive backs

Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri

Source: Dave Birkett (Free Press), Colton Pouncy and Nick Baumgardner (The Athletic), PFF Staff Mock, Hayden Winks (Underdog Fantasy), Gennaro Filice (NFL.com), Eric Fronton (NBC Sports), Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today, co-draft)

“Cornerback is a huge position of need for the Lions, and while they’ll address it on some level in free agency, they need a long-term solution on the outside. Rakestraw doesn’t have huge ball production with one interception in four years, but he’s the type of feisty, physical corner the Lions want on defense.” — Birkett

Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

Source: Ryan Fowler (The Draft Network), Ryan Trapasso (CBS Sports)

“I have a few concerns with Cooper DeJean as a man corner—a reason why he’s available here—but his skill set inside a Dan Campbell defense is exciting, to say the least. Detroit needs corners, and DeJean not only can provide a boost in limiting explosive plays but is the most nuanced and physical run defender in the class as well. He’ll make an impact in a variety of ways at the NFL level.” — Fowler

Kool-Aid McKinstry

Source: Colton Pouncy (The Athletic, beat writer mock draft), Kyle Meinke (MLive)

“It’s no secret the Lions could use an influx of talent at cornerback, and McKinstry just so happened to be one of the best players available regardless of position. It’s an easy fit and one that doesn’t need much overthinking. McKinstry has size and length, and he’s capable of handling business in man coverage. The Lions could also use some pass rush help, and Latu — had he fallen to No. 29 — would have made an intriguing running mate opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Instead, Detroit gets help at cornerback, ahead of one of the most anticipated seasons in franchise history.” — Pouncy

Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

Source: Brianna Dix (Buccaneers.com)

“The Lions concluded last season ranked 30th in yards allowed per pass play and the club adds young talent to the secondary to join Brian Branch and Cam Sutton. Kamari Lassiter is quick out of his pedal and into breaks. He possesses elite route recognition and has an understanding of leverage/pursuit/spacing to excel in zone. Lassiter is a wrap-up tackler and showcases physicality as a run defender.” — Dix

Erik’s Thoughts:

The bulk of the projections continue to be at corner, with over half of this week’s mock drafts pairing the Lions with one of the four corners listed above.

Rakestraw—another Lions culture fit, per Jeremiah—has been the most mocked player to the Lions through the first three editions of this year’s roundup and it’s easy to understand why. A press man corner that is physical at the line of scrimmage and excellent in run support could be exactly what the Lions need in their secondary.

DeJean is one of the most versatile defensive backs in this class and could play all over the defense. McKinstry has seen his stock slide this season but is still a very capable starter-level corner. Lassiter is another physical corner, who has inside/outside range, similar to Lions starter Cam Sutton.