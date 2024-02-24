Coverage of the 2024 NFL Combine is less than a week away (it’ll be televised on NFL Network on Thursday, February 29) and our preview series has reached the defensive side of the ball.

So far in this series, we have taken a look at the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive tackles, and interior offensive linemen that the Detroit Lions should have eyes on, and in this article, we identify some of the best fits along the interior defensive line.

What skills to watch for during on-field drills

The Lions have altered their defensive line approach several times over the past few seasons, fluctuating between 1- and 2-gapping styles of play, but their primary approach is to find players who can disrupt and stop the run.

When watching the interior defensive line players run through drills, the top things to watch for are balance through the hips, hand placement (especially evident with bag work), and if they play with their head up. Additionally, keep an eye on players’ feet. Do they keep their weight over them? Are they quick? How is their lateral movement?

Team need

The Lions have a stud in Alim McNeill, who has alternated between the nose tackle and 3-technique roles. The starting spot next to him has been a revolving door of different players, and none of the last three starters—Tyson Alualu, Benito Jones, and Isaiah Buggs—are currently under contract. Levi Onwuzurike continues to recover from a back injury, Brodric Martin is still in the developmental stages of his career, and Chris Smith is a practice squad-level player at this time.

This leaves the Lions in need of a starter, and potentially a depth player, as they enter the offseason. McNeill’s positional flexibility affords the Lions the opportunity to take the best defensive tackle available, instead of limiting themselves to only targeting a specific role player, and as a result, this watchlist contains players at different interior spots.

Of note

Jer’Zhan Newton (Illinois) is one of the top interior defensive line prospects in this class and was in my initial group of five to watch. But on Thursday, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler reported that “Newton underwent surgery in January to repair a partial Jones fracture in his foot”, and would not be participating in fieldwork at the Combine. Therefore, he was removed and another prospect was added. Keep an eye out for a workout from Newton in April, when he is expected to hold a pro day for scouts.

Now on to the rest of the prospects.

Byron Murphy, 3T, Texas (6-foot-1, 310 pounds)

The Lions finished the season with McNeill at the nose tackle position and if they’re comfortable keeping him there, adding a 3-technique with terrific disruption skills would be a huge advantage. According to PFF, Murphy earned a 91.5 pass rush grade (the best amongst all interior defensive linemen) while registering 45 pressures and a pass rush win percentage of 19.6%, also the best in this class. His frame is compact, but he is explosive and strong, which makes for a lethal combination.

T’Vondre Sweat, NT, Texas (6-foot-4 1⁄ 4 , 362 pounds)

Murphy’s running mate at Texas, Sweat is a mountain of a man that is nearly impossible to move. His 91.7 defensive grade, 92.0 run defense grade, and 12.8% run stop percentage from PFF were tops amongst players invited to the Combine, while his 24 run “stops” (tackles that constitute a “failure” for the offense) were only second to Newton’s 25. But Sweat is not a run stuffer only, as he also registered 31 pass rush pressures, which checked in as the fourth most among the interior defensive linemen at this year's Combine.

Additionally, he also lined up at fullback twice and a tight end three times in goal-line situations this season and caught a touchdown pass in the Big 12 Championship game.

Kris Jenkins, 3T, Michigan (6-foot-2 1⁄ 2 , 293 pounds)

Jenkins is the son of Kris Jenkins Sr. (a ten-year veteran and three-time All-Pro) and he arrived in Ann Arbor as a defensive end, but it wasn’t long before he followed Dad’s footsteps and kicked inside to tackle. While Sweat is arguably the best run-stuffing interior defensive lineman in this class, Jenkins is a close second. In 2023, Jenkins registered 23 “stops” with a run stop percentage of 12.6%, both just slightly under Sweat’s marks. If the Lions want to use more two-gapping looks, Jenkins will likely be near the top of their list, as that’s mainly what he did at Michigan, but he could also appeal to an attacking scheme, due to his athleticism—he just wasn’t able to showcase it too often in Jim Harbaugh’s scheme.

Braden Fiske, 3T, Florida State (6-foot-3 1⁄ 2 , 295 pounds)

A Western Michigan transfer, Fiske will be one of the better-testing athletes in this position group. He has a quick burst off the line of scrimmage, which pairs well with his power to create disruption in the backfield. His 28 pressures in 2023 rank seventh amongst interior players invited to the Combine, but it’s worth noting that he had 48 and 33 pressures the previous two seasons while at Western. He’s not the biggest defensive tackle in this class, but he has an impressive motor that will appeal to the Lions.

Fabien Lovett, NT, Florida State (6-foot-3 1⁄ 2 , 307 pounds)