On Friday, the Miami Dolphins informed cornerback Xavien Howard that he would be released at the start of the league year, according to Mike Garafolo and Peter Schrager on Twitter.

It sounds like a shocking move considering Howard’s pedigree, but it’s a move that was necessary for the Dolphins, who are going to struggle to get under the newly increased cap limit for 2024.

Howard, now 30 years old and heading into his ninth pro season, is coming off of a down year from his standards, but is a four-time Pro Bowler and will be drawing a ton of interest around the league.

One of those teams could be the Detroit Lions, who should definitely be in the market for a cornerback this offseason after suffering from an excess of injuries and poor play from their outside corners in 2023.

Today’s Question of the Day is…

Should the Lions try to sign Xavien Howard?

My answer: Only if the price is right.

Anytime you see a top player at his position getting older and regressing, there is some cause for concern. But even at his worst, Howard would be a pretty considerable upgrade over what the Lions currently have at outside corner.

Howard hasn’t been the playmaker he once was. He’s only tallied two interceptions over the past two years, whereas in his first seven seasons in the league, he totaled 27. However, he’s still done a nice job of getting his hands on the football and has 12 or more pass deflections in four straight seasons.

I like the idea of the Lions going after a vet like Howard and then double dipping during the NFL Draft to get a young corner to develop behind him. The money just has to make sense.

Let’s hear from you. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.