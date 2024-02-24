The Detroit Lions have 32 total players from their 2023 roster who are set to become free agents in 2024 (20 unrestricted, 6 restricted, 6 exclusive-rights), and we are reviewing their what their expectations were coming into the 2023 season, how they performed, and ultimately their chances of returning to Detroit in 2024.

Here’s a look at our previously written free agent profiles: QB Nate Sudfeld, TE Zach Ertz, WR Josh Reynolds, OG Graham Glasgow, OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OG Jonah Jackson, OT Dan Skipper. EDGE Romeo Okwara, CB Emmanuel Moseley. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, and K Michael Badgley.

Next up we have defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Expectations heading into 2023

After leading the NFL in interceptions with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, Gardner-Johnson arrived in Detroit with lofty expectations.

Unfortunately for Gardner-Johnson, he missed significant amounts of time in both 2021 and 2022 due to injury, causing teams to think twice before signing him to a long-term contract. Because of the reluctancy around the league from other teams, this gave Brad Holmes the chance to swoop in and bring Gardner-Johnson to the Motor City on somewhat of a prove-it deal.

Having spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, both Lions’ coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn were very familiar with Gardner-Johnson’s game.

On top of his boisterous personality, Gardner-Johnson is a certified playmaker on the defensive side of the ball. Combine those traits with his willingness to play near the line of scrimmage and deliver punishing hits to opposing ball carriers, and you begin to understand why there was so much excitement when Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes was able to sign Gardner-Johnson to a one-year deal in Detroit.

Even after the Lions drafted defensive back Brian Branch out of the University of Alabama in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the expectation was that Gardner-Johnson would still start in the slot for Glenn’s defense, with Branch getting snaps where he could find them as he learned behind veterans.

Actual role in 2023

Note: PFF grades combine regular season and playoffs and reflect a minimum 20% snaps at that position

Regular season — 3 games (2 starts): 17 tackles, 3 pass breakups, 1 interception in 186 defensive snaps

Postseason — 3 games: 12 tackles, 1 pass breakup, 1 interception in 105 defensive snaps

PFF Defensive grade: 61.7 (did not qualify)

PFF Run Defense grade: 65.5 (DNQ)

PFF Coverage grade: 64.2 (DNQ)

PFF Tackling grade: 39.8 (DNQ)

As we know, things didn’t necessarily go to plan for the Lions’ secondary in 2023. To begin with, Gardner-Johnson began the year at safety after rookie defensive back Brian Branch showed the coaching staff he was simply too talented to not start from the jump. And after Branch was one of the best nickel cornerbacks in the NFL in 2023, it’s now easy to understand why.

With Branch entrenched at the nickel and veteran safety Tracy Walker pushed to a reserve role, Gardner-Johnson was paired with second-year starter Kerby Joseph—giving the Lions two bonafide ballhawks patrolling the back end of their defense.

Unfortunately, that pairing did not last for long. Gardner-Johnson would go on to tear his pec in the Lions’ Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, forcing the Lions to once again shuffle the deck in the secondary.

Gardner-Johnson would miss the majority of the regular season while rehabbing, but would return for the Lions’ regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18—completing a really impressive recovery time for a fully torn pectoral muscle.

Despite the dedication to his rehab process, the incredible rise of third-year safety Ifeatu Melifonwu late in the season would cause Gardner-Johnson to not recoup all of his snaps once he returned to the field. Instead, he was now in a rotation with Joseph and Melifonwu—something the fourth-year veteran wasn’t particularly thrilled about.

Outlook for 2024

Contract status: Unrestricted free agent

The case for keeping Gardner-Johnson:

Attitude. Gardner-Johnson is one of those humans you love when they are on your team, and can’t stand when he is your opponent. From beefing with San Francisco 49ers Deebo Samuel early in 2023, to electric soundbites during his media availability—Gardner-Johnson’s demeanor on and off the field is infectious. Talking trash and wearing his heart on his sleeve are both part of what makes him a special player.

And with the Lions’ youth in the secondary—outside of cornerback Cameron Sutton—keeping around another vet who helps set the tone for others seems like a good idea. Additionally, his versatility as an all-around defensive back is something many teams would love to have on their roster. Gardner-Johnson can seamlessly line up at the nickel or either safety spot, and when healthy, is capable of providing high-caliber play regardless of where he is on the field.

One aspect that may be working in the Lions’ favor if they do want to bring Gardner-Johnson back is the lack of leverage he will have at the negotiating table with other teams. If he had been productive and on the field for most of 2023, chances are he would be in line for a nice payday, either from the Lions or another franchise in need of a do-it-all defensive back.

But because he was only on the field for a total of six games, odds are he may have to once again sign a one-year contract in hopes of landing a bigger deal in 2025.

The case for letting Gardner-Johnson walk:

With both Joseph and Melifonwu returning on rookie deals, the Lions may feel as though they already have their starting safety tandem locked in. If that is the case, would the Lions be interested in signing Gardner-Johnson to another one-year deal, or even a multi-year contract with some guaranteed money?

Beyond the financial variables, I am not sure Gardner-Johnson would be overly excited about once again being in a rotation in 2024. Assuming a long-term contract is his goal, I would imagine that he is seeking out a place where he doesn’t have to come off of the field often so that he can maximize his earning potential next offseason.

Furthermore, it’s important to keep in mind that Gardner-Johnson will already count $2 million against the cap in 2024 due to a voided year from his one-year, $6.5 million contract signed last offseason.

So if the Lions were to bring him back on a similar fully-guaranteed contract in 2024, his cap number would be the $2 million hit from the voided year, plus his cap number from the newly-signed contract.

Is there interest from both sides?

If you are reading the tea leaves from Gardner-Johnson’s social media over the last few weeks, you would have to think there is a least a bit of interest in returning to Detroit. The aforementioned ties to the coaching staff certainly help, and after a deep playoff run in 2023, many believe the Lions are poised to make another push for the Super Bowl in 2024.

However, as mentioned above, there are several factors that make this a tricky discussion.

Would Gardner-Johnson be willing to sign another contract similar to the one he was on in 2023? If he is interested and aware that there is no guarantee that he will be a Week 1 starter, then I believe that would line up with what the Lions are wanting as well.

This coaching staff has always been about competition at every level, and knowing the type of competitor Gardner-Johnson is, I doubt he would shy away from a challenge. And as flexible as Aaron Glenn has been with his scheme over the years, getting Gardner-Johnson on the field at the same time as Branch, Joseph, and Melifonwu shouldn’t be much of an issue.

