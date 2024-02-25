While we’re all curious about what the Detroit Lions will do in the upcoming weeks of free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft ahead, no team has a more fascinating and pivotal offseason than the Chicago Bears. And given that their future directly impacts the Lions, it’s worth a discussion on this fine Sunday.

The Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and like any team with the top pick, they must have a serious question about the quarterback position. This year’s class of passers is considered one of the best in recent history with USC’s Caleb Williams the early consensus top option.

But before the Bears make a decision there, they have to make a decision internally. Justin Fields is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract (with the option of a fifth year). Throughout those four years, there have been flashes of brilliant play and he finished 2023 with the most promising play of his young career. In the last seven games of the season, Fields completed 127-of-208 passes for 1,361 yards, five TDs, and three INTs to pair with 420 rushing yards and three more touchdowns. More importantly, the Bears went 4-3 down that stretch, proving they can win with him.

So do the Bears ride with Fields and either use the first overall pick on a different premier position (like receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.) or trade down and accumulate assets? Or do they send Fields away on a trade and prepare to take their new franchise quarterback with the first overall pick?

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What should LIONS FANS want the Bears to do at quarterback?

My answer: To be clear, this question is asking what is the best scenario FOR THE LIONS’ INTEREST.

If I were the Bears, I believe Fields has shown enough promise to believe he can work. And where they are with their roster—particularly on offense—I think using that first overall pick to trade down and accumulate a ton of draft capital (like they did last year) would be an extremely wise decision to set Chicago up for long-term success.

So from a Lions point of view, I’d love for them to start all over on their search for a franchise quarterback. With a brand-new offensive coordinator and the same head coach who may be entering the season on the hot seat, they are setting a potential rookie quarterback up for a bad situation. If the team struggles in the quarterback’s first year, we could see a complete coaching overhaul in 2025, setting back the rookie’s development.

Plus, Fields—for all of his struggles—has been Detroit’s kryptonite through three seasons. The Lions are the only team Fields has beaten twice in his career (he’s 2-3 in five games), and he has 450 rushing yards vs. Detroit. Fields has rushed for 200+ yards against only one other team (Packers).

So if the Bears choose to trade Fields and press their (historically horrible) luck by drafting a rookie quarterback, I’ll be happy.

Your turn.