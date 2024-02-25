Report: Detroit Lions to host CFL’s best rookie for top-30 NFL Draft visit

The Detroit Lions draft visits are already starting to be reported. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson—via the player’s agent—CFL cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers will be one of Detroit’s 30 draft visits, commonly known as “top-30 visits.”

Teams get a total of 30 visits a year from NFL Draft prospects. During these meetings, teams can do their own medical assessment of the players, have them meet with positional coaches and dissect tape, and most importantly for the Lions, it’s an opportunity to get an in-depth evaluation of the prospect’s character.

Stiggers is a fascinating prospect because he did not play football in college. Instead, after the death of his father played a huge factor in his dropping out of college, he joined the Fan Controlled Football League in 2022, and then the Canadian Football League last year.

Expectations were pretty low for Stiggers when he arrived at Toronto Argonauts training camp last year, but he immediately made a huge impression with their defensive backs coach Josh Bell.

“Instantly we were like, ‘Oh, he can’t play, he’s got no experience.’ So it was a negative, pessimistic approach first,” Bell said. “After the first day, it was optimistic. It was something I hadn’t seen before and for a couple seasons in a row, coming to camp and having things that you’ve never seen before, he took the cake.”

Stiggers’ stock had a meteoric rise in 2023. In fact, he ended up winning Most Outstanding Rookie last season after collecting five interceptions and 53 tackles in 16 game appearances. He also posted an 85.0 PFF coverage grade, which was fifth-best in the entire league.

With so little experience, it’s hard to say how Stiggers will stand up against NFL-level competition. But the first opportunity he had to showcase his talent was at the East-West Shrine Bowl and that was a rousing success. Stiggers appeared on several standout lists throughout the week of practices.

Stiggers with another PBU. He showed over the weekend that he can compete at this level. Love what he’s been showing at CB!



Eyes on the QB, comes over the top of the WR and plays through the hands. pic.twitter.com/igXREJ9qPs — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) January 29, 2024

The Lions have an obvious need at the cornerback position, and they would be smart to look at every possible avenue for an upgrade. Stiggers already became the first-ever player to participate in the Shrine game without college experience, so his story is quite literally ground-breaking.

For more information on Stiggers—including more reps from the Shrine Game—check out this solid interview with Steelers Depot from January.