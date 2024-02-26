The Detroit Lions’ offseason is underway. This year figures to be critical for Detroit, as they hope to build on their NFC Championship run and establish themselves as perennial contenders. The Super Bowl is not only the hope, it’s the expectation.
With a healthy amount of salary cap, a cunning general manager in Brad Holmes, and some draft capital to play around with, this figures to be an active offseason for the Lions. And we’re here to track every single move of it.
This post will serve as a huge resource tracking every single move the Lions make, plus links to analysis pieces on those moves. For example, if the Lions sign a player in free agency, it’ll be listed below and complemented by links to contract details and reactions to the move. We’ll also be tracking trades, releases, internal moves, and Lions free agents who are still available.
The best part about this resource is you can look back at the 2023 Lions offseason tracker or 2022 tracker and easily tell which moves turned out to be good ones, and which ones turned out to be mistakes.
The Lions have already made a handful of moves this offseason, so let’s get into it. Here is our comprehensive 2024 Detroit Lions offseason/free agent tracker.
Other resources:
Additions
Signed by the Lions
- EDGE Mathieu Betts — Signed 1-year, $795,000 deal
Players acquired via trade
- None
Lions released
- S Tracy Walker — Released, saves $5.5M in cap space
Lions traded
- None
Lions’ free agents
Re-signed
- K Michael Badgley — Signed 1-year deal
Signed elsewhere
- EDGE Julian Okwara — Signed 1-year, $1.3M deal with Eagles
Retired
- QB David Blough — Hired as Commanders assistant QBs coach
- QB Teddy Bridgewater — Hired to coach high school Florida team
Remain unsigned
- QB Nate Sudfeld
- RB Mohamed Ibrahim
- FB Jason Cabinda
- WR Josh Reynolds
- WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
- TE Anthony Firkser
- TE Zach Ertz
- TE Brock Wright (RFA)
- OL Dan Skipper
- OL Michael Schofield
- OT Matt Nelson
- OG Jonah Jackson
- OG/C Graham Glasgow
- OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai
- DL Tyson Alualu
- DT Benito Jones (RFA)
- EDGE Romeo Okwara
- EDGE Charles Harris
- LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin
- LB Anthony Pittman (RFA)
- CB Jerry Jacobs (RFA)
- CB Khalil Dorsey (RFA)
- CB Emmanuel Moseley
- CB Kindle Vildor
- DB Will Harris
- DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson
- LS Jake McQuaide
- LS Scott Daly
Exclusive rights free agents
- RB Craig Reynolds
- RB Zonovan Knight
- TE Shane Zylstra
- OG Kayode Awosika
- EDGE James Houston
- NB Chase Lucas
Future deal signings
Feature article on initial 12 signings
- RB Jermar Jefferson
- RB Jake Funk
- WR Tom Kennedy
- WR Maurice Alexander
- WR Tre’Quan Smith
- WR Daurice Fountain
- OT Connor Galvin
- OL Matt Farniok
- iOL Michael Niese
- OL Netane Muti
- DT Chris Smith
- EDGE Mitchell Agude
- CB Craig James
- S Brandon Joseph
