The Detroit Lions’ offseason is underway. This year figures to be critical for Detroit, as they hope to build on their NFC Championship run and establish themselves as perennial contenders. The Super Bowl is not only the hope, it’s the expectation.

With a healthy amount of salary cap, a cunning general manager in Brad Holmes, and some draft capital to play around with, this figures to be an active offseason for the Lions. And we’re here to track every single move of it.

This post will serve as a huge resource tracking every single move the Lions make, plus links to analysis pieces on those moves. For example, if the Lions sign a player in free agency, it’ll be listed below and complemented by links to contract details and reactions to the move. We’ll also be tracking trades, releases, internal moves, and Lions free agents who are still available.

The best part about this resource is you can look back at the 2023 Lions offseason tracker or 2022 tracker and easily tell which moves turned out to be good ones, and which ones turned out to be mistakes.

The Lions have already made a handful of moves this offseason, so let’s get into it. Here is our comprehensive 2024 Detroit Lions offseason/free agent tracker.

Additions

Signed by the Lions

EDGE Mathieu Betts — Signed 1-year, $795,000 deal

Players acquired via trade

None

Lions released

S Tracy Walker — Released, saves $5.5M in cap space

Lions traded

None

Lions’ free agents

Re-signed

K Michael Badgley — Signed 1-year deal

Signed elsewhere

EDGE Julian Okwara — Signed 1-year, $1.3M deal with Eagles

Retired

Remain unsigned

QB Nate Sudfeld

RB Mohamed Ibrahim

FB Jason Cabinda

WR Josh Reynolds

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

TE Anthony Firkser

TE Zach Ertz

TE Brock Wright (RFA)

OL Dan Skipper

OL Michael Schofield

OT Matt Nelson

OG Jonah Jackson

OG/C Graham Glasgow

OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai

DL Tyson Alualu

DT Benito Jones (RFA)

EDGE Romeo Okwara

EDGE Charles Harris

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

LB Anthony Pittman (RFA)

CB Jerry Jacobs (RFA)

CB Khalil Dorsey (RFA)

CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Kindle Vildor

DB Will Harris

DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

LS Jake McQuaide

LS Scott Daly

Exclusive rights free agents

RB Craig Reynolds

RB Zonovan Knight

TE Shane Zylstra

OG Kayode Awosika

EDGE James Houston

NB Chase Lucas

Future deal signings

Feature article on initial 12 signings