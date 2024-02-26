2023 Detroit Lions Awards: List of all the winners

As we enter the week of the 2024 NFL Combine, it seems appropriate to turn the final page of the 2023 season. Over the past couple weeks, we have been offering our nominations for the best players, moments, and games from the Detroit Lions’ fantastic season. Now it’s time to hand out the hardware.

Our staff offered their recommendations, but your vote was the deciding factor. Here are the winners for the 2023 Pride of Detroit Awards.

Note: If you missed any of these posts, you can click on the category title and see our discussions for each candidate. And if you were curious, here were last year’s winners.

Winner: Ifeatu Melifonwu (53%)

Sam LaPorta (27%)

Alim McNeill (8%)

Derrick Barnes (6%)

Jahmyr Gibbs (5%)

Other (1%)

Winner: Jalen Reeves-Maybin (71%)

Jack Fox (28%)

Other (1%)

Winner: Dan Campbell (80%)

Ben Johnson (8%)

Hank Fraley (8%)

Kelvin Sheppard (3%)

Aaron Glenn (1%)

Winner: Sam LaPorta (82%)

Jahmyr Gibbs (10%)

Brian Branch (5%)

Jack Campbell (2%)

Winner: Wild Card win over the Rams, Stafford (68%)

Week 1 win over Chiefs (12%)

NFC Championship vs. 49ers (6%)

NFC North clinch vs. Vikings (5%)

Lions vs. Chargers shootout win (3%)

Lions vs. Cowboys controversy (3%)

Other (3%)

Winner: Amon-Ra St. Brown (34%)

Penei Sewell (31%)

Jared Goff (20%)

Frank Ragnow (8%)

Sam LaPorta (6%)

Jahmyr Gibbs (1%)

Winner: Aidan Hutchinson (88%)

Alex Anzalone (7%)

Brian Branch (3%)

Ifeatu Melifonwu (2%)

Alim McNeill (1%)

Winner: Derrick Barnes INT sends Lions to NFC Championship game (34%)

“Failed” 2-point conversion vs. Cowboys (19%)

Brian Branch pick-6 vs. Chiefs (15%)

Aidan Hutchinson strip sack/safety clinches win vs. Bears (12%)

Ifeatu Melifonwu INT clinches NFC North (12%)

Other (8%)

Winner: Dan Campbell loves mustaches (43%)

Movember raises over $40,000 (20%)

Chiefs postgame show (10%)

Pride of Detroit Direct launches (7%)

YouTube expands content (5%)

Madden Simulations (5%)

Hitting 100k followers on Twitter (4%)

Other (5%)

Winner: Jared Goff (50%)

Penei Sewell (26%)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (10%)

Frank Ragnow (9%)

Aidan Hutchinson (4%)

Other (1%)