2023 Detroit Lions Awards: List of all the winners

As we enter the week of the 2024 NFL Combine, it seems appropriate to turn the final page of the 2023 season. Over the past couple weeks, we have been offering our nominations for the best players, moments, and games from the Detroit Lions’ fantastic season. Now it’s time to hand out the hardware.
Our staff offered their recommendations, but your vote was the deciding factor. Here are the winners for the 2023 Pride of Detroit Awards.
Note: If you missed any of these posts, you can click on the category title and see our discussions for each candidate. And if you were curious, here were last year’s winners.
Breakout Player of the Year
Winner: Ifeatu Melifonwu (53%)
Sam LaPorta (27%)
Alim McNeill (8%)
Derrick Barnes (6%)
Jahmyr Gibbs (5%)
Other (1%)
Special Teams Player of the Year
Winner: Jalen Reeves-Maybin (71%)
Jack Fox (28%)
Other (1%)
Coach of the Year
Winner: Dan Campbell (80%)
Ben Johnson (8%)
Hank Fraley (8%)
Kelvin Sheppard (3%)
Aaron Glenn (1%)
Rookie of the Year
Winner: Sam LaPorta (82%)
Jahmyr Gibbs (10%)
Brian Branch (5%)
Jack Campbell (2%)
Game of the Year
Winner: Wild Card win over the Rams, Stafford (68%)
Week 1 win over Chiefs (12%)
NFC Championship vs. 49ers (6%)
NFC North clinch vs. Vikings (5%)
Lions vs. Chargers shootout win (3%)
Lions vs. Cowboys controversy (3%)
Other (3%)
Offensive Player of the Year
Winner: Amon-Ra St. Brown (34%)
Penei Sewell (31%)
Jared Goff (20%)
Frank Ragnow (8%)
Sam LaPorta (6%)
Jahmyr Gibbs (1%)
Defensive Player of the Year
Winner: Aidan Hutchinson (88%)
Alex Anzalone (7%)
Brian Branch (3%)
Ifeatu Melifonwu (2%)
Alim McNeill (1%)
Play of the Year
Winner: Derrick Barnes INT sends Lions to NFC Championship game (34%)
“Failed” 2-point conversion vs. Cowboys (19%)
Brian Branch pick-6 vs. Chiefs (15%)
Aidan Hutchinson strip sack/safety clinches win vs. Bears (12%)
Ifeatu Melifonwu INT clinches NFC North (12%)
Other (8%)
Pride of Detroit Moment of the Year
Winner: Dan Campbell loves mustaches (43%)
Movember raises over $40,000 (20%)
Chiefs postgame show (10%)
Pride of Detroit Direct launches (7%)
YouTube expands content (5%)
Madden Simulations (5%)
Hitting 100k followers on Twitter (4%)
Other (5%)
Lions MVP
Winner: Jared Goff (50%)
Penei Sewell (26%)
Amon-Ra St. Brown (10%)
Frank Ragnow (9%)
Aidan Hutchinson (4%)
Other (1%)
Loading comments...