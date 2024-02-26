 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 Detroit Lions Awards: List of all the winners

A full list of the 2023 Pride of Detroit/Detroit Lions award winners for the greatest players, moments, and games from the season.

By Jeremy Reisman
/ new
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFL Honors Red Carpet Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As we enter the week of the 2024 NFL Combine, it seems appropriate to turn the final page of the 2023 season. Over the past couple weeks, we have been offering our nominations for the best players, moments, and games from the Detroit Lions’ fantastic season. Now it’s time to hand out the hardware.

Our staff offered their recommendations, but your vote was the deciding factor. Here are the winners for the 2023 Pride of Detroit Awards.

Note: If you missed any of these posts, you can click on the category title and see our discussions for each candidate. And if you were curious, here were last year’s winners.

Breakout Player of the Year

Winner: Ifeatu Melifonwu (53%)
Sam LaPorta (27%)
Alim McNeill (8%)
Derrick Barnes (6%)
Jahmyr Gibbs (5%)
Other (1%)

Special Teams Player of the Year

Winner: Jalen Reeves-Maybin (71%)
Jack Fox (28%)
Other (1%)

Coach of the Year

Winner: Dan Campbell (80%)
Ben Johnson (8%)
Hank Fraley (8%)
Kelvin Sheppard (3%)
Aaron Glenn (1%)

Rookie of the Year

Winner: Sam LaPorta (82%)
Jahmyr Gibbs (10%)
Brian Branch (5%)
Jack Campbell (2%)

Game of the Year

Winner: Wild Card win over the Rams, Stafford (68%)
Week 1 win over Chiefs (12%)
NFC Championship vs. 49ers (6%)
NFC North clinch vs. Vikings (5%)
Lions vs. Chargers shootout win (3%)
Lions vs. Cowboys controversy (3%)
Other (3%)

Offensive Player of the Year

Winner: Amon-Ra St. Brown (34%)
Penei Sewell (31%)
Jared Goff (20%)
Frank Ragnow (8%)
Sam LaPorta (6%)
Jahmyr Gibbs (1%)

Defensive Player of the Year

Winner: Aidan Hutchinson (88%)
Alex Anzalone (7%)
Brian Branch (3%)
Ifeatu Melifonwu (2%)
Alim McNeill (1%)

Play of the Year

Winner: Derrick Barnes INT sends Lions to NFC Championship game (34%)
“Failed” 2-point conversion vs. Cowboys (19%)
Brian Branch pick-6 vs. Chiefs (15%)
Aidan Hutchinson strip sack/safety clinches win vs. Bears (12%)
Ifeatu Melifonwu INT clinches NFC North (12%)
Other (8%)

Pride of Detroit Moment of the Year

Winner: Dan Campbell loves mustaches (43%)
Movember raises over $40,000 (20%)
Chiefs postgame show (10%)
Pride of Detroit Direct launches (7%)
YouTube expands content (5%)
Madden Simulations (5%)
Hitting 100k followers on Twitter (4%)
Other (5%)

Lions MVP

Winner: Jared Goff (50%)
Penei Sewell (26%)
Amon-Ra St. Brown (10%)
Frank Ragnow (9%)
Aidan Hutchinson (4%)
Other (1%)

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

Subscribe to PODD

After winning their first NFC North title in 30 years, the Lions have unfinished business this offseason. Stay updated with Jeremy Reisman through Pride of Detroit Direct, our newsletter offering up exclusive analysis. Sign up with NFCNORTH30 to get 30% off after your free trial.