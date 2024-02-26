The Detroit Lions re-signings continue. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Lions are re-signing linebacker/special teamer Jalen Reeves-Maybin to a two-year deal worth $7.5 million. His re-signing comes a few days after Detroit re-signed kicker Michael Badgley.

UPDATE: Per Garafolo, Reeves-Maybin’s deal has $5.245 million fully guaranteed, including a $2.5 million signing bonus.

The move comes as no surprise given how pivotal Reeves-Maybin was to Detroit’s special teams unit. He led the league in special teams tackles in 2023, played the important personal protector role on punt coverage teams, and was even key in converting a couple of big fake punt plays. His strong play on special teams units earned him his first Pro Bowl honors this year, and he was also named second-team All-Pro.

“He does do everything for us,” special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said in January. “And more importantly to me, he really – he takes guys aside when he needs to. I think I spoke about how he’s really kind of a leader by example. A lot of what he does is how he leads, but he also has a subtle way of grabbing a guy and giving him some advice or a pointer and really taking the leadership of the whole group under his hands. And he’s done a great job with that.”

Reeves-Maybin has also been a strong subpackage player on defense. Often in on third down for his coverage ability, Reeves-Maybin played a total of 121 defensive snaps in 2023, earning an overall PFF grade of 88.6 with strong marks in run defense (93.6) and coverage (73.5). He was particularly impactful to the defense down the stretch. From Week 12 and through the playoffs, Reeves-Maybin averaged nearly 14 defensive snaps per game before suffering an injury against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

In total, Reeves-Maybin finished the season with 20 tackles, two QB hits, 1.0 sacks, and a couple of passes defended.

He’ll return to Detroit after signing just a one-year, $2.4 million deal last year.

