The 2024 NFL Combine is underway and as we inch closer to the televised coverage of on-field drills, our Detroit Lions prospect preview series of the big event continues to roll on. So far, we have examined the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive tackles, interior offensive linemen, interior defensive linemen, and edge rushers groups, and in this article, we identify some of the best fits at cornerback.

What skills to watch for during on-field drills

Of all the on-field drills at the Combine, the one set up for the cornerbacks group tends to be the most revealing about a prospect's future. A few key drills will stress the prospect's ability to move in certain manners and the results can indicate where that player would fit into most defenses: Outside, inside, or would benefit from a switch to the safety position.

In general, a prospect’s hips tell the story. Balance, fluidity, quickness, and acceleration all start with the hips. Also, keep an eye on where they’re looking and if they have natural hands in passing drills. True outside corners tend to have little wasted movement, while safeties tend to have a hitch when asked to flip their hips. Man cover corners tend to perform best in the “backpedal and react” drill, which highlights this skill. While the “W” drill focuses on rapid change of direction in tight windows and corners that thrive here tend to be great nickel options.

Team need

Arguably the team’s biggest need is to find a player capable of starting at outside corner, but the lack of depth is equally startling. Last year’s top free agent target, Cam Sutton, appears to be slated for one of the outside corner spots, and Brian Branch has a firm hold on the nickel spot, but beyond that, the cupboard is basically empty. Steven Gilmore, an undrafted rookie in 2023, is also under contract and was good enough to keep on the 53-man roster all season but he was a healthy scratch for 13 games, only seeing 14 total snaps on the season. The only other corner on the roster is Craig James, who spent the majority of the season on the practice squad. The other six cornerbacks that were on the 2023 roster at some point are all varying levels of free agents.

Note: Iowa corner Cooper DeJean is currently injured (leg) and will not participate at the Combine, per The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. As a result, he has been removed from this list and replaced with another prospect.

Terrion Arnold, Alabama (6-foot-0, 196 pounds)

Why pay for Jaylon Johnson in free agency when you can simply select a younger, cheaper version of him in the draft? Of course, for the Lions—who currently hold pick No. 29—that would likely require a trade-up in the first round in order to get Arnold on the roster. With good size/speed, experience in man and zone scheme, a nose for the football (13 pass breakups and six interceptions in 2023), plus a 90.6 defensive run grade from PFF (the highest in this draft class), there’s a ton that Detroit surely likes about Arnold’s game.

Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo (6-foot-0 1⁄ 2 , 195 pounds)

One of my favorite players not just amongst the cornerbacks group, but in the entire draft class. The two-time All-American earned a 91.6 coverage grade from PFF (second highest in this class) and broke up 14 passes with one interception in 2023. He’s comfortable working out of man and zone coverage schemes, as well as getting physical with wide receivers. He’s a sure tackler who can hammer ball carriers on defense, a mentality that transfers over to multiple facets of the game.

Ennis Rakestraw, Missouri (6-foot-0, 175 pounds)

Rakestraw is the most mocked player to Detroit right now, as draft analysts—like NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah and ESPN’s Matt Miller—have identified him as one of the top players in this class who would fit in with the Lions' culture. Physical at the line-of-scrimmage, Rakestraw checks in as the No. 2 run defender amongst the cornerbacks at the Combine (behind only Arnold) with an 89.0 grade from PFF. Comfortable in press-man and zone, Rakestraw’s instincts and awareness allow him to make plays all over the field.

Nate Wiggins, Clemson (6-foot-2, 185 pounds)

One of the best cover corners in this class because of his speed and acceleration, Wiggins does a nice job of staying in the receiver’s hip pocket and mirroring the route. He wins with his hips, recovery speed, and instincts, but his production on the ball could improve—just four pass breakups and two interceptions in 2023. Wiggins will also need to improve his run defense in order to play in Detroit—which may require adding some weight to his thinner frame—but his coverage skills alone should keep him on Detroit’s board.

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama (6-foot-1, 195 pounds)

Entering the 2023 season, McKinstry was considered the top corner in this class, but his lack of development while others progressed—including his teammate Arnold—raised some concerns about his ceiling. That being said, he is still currently a first-round talent, his confidence has never wavered, and you don’t start in Nick Saban’s secondary as a freshman unless you’re a highly intelligent player. Like most Alabama players, McKinstry is also a stout run defender, earning an 83.0 run defense grade from PFF in 2023.

Fun fact: The Lions have drafted the player assigned the No. 1 jersey on Alabama’s roster in the first round (both at pick No. 12) in each of the last two drafts, and McKinstry wore that jersey number this season. Also, with a name like Kool-Aid, are we overlooking some pretty obvious subliminal messaging connecting him to the Lions?

Kamari Lassiter, Georgia (6-foot-0, 180 pounds)

Lassiter took on a strong leadership role at Georgia and plays with the mentality and attitude Detroit would love to have in their secondary. He’s highly intelligent and communicative with his teammates, thrives in zone coverage (he’s solid in man, but better in zone), and can play both on the outside and in the slot, which are all traits that drew the Lions to Cam Sutton last offseason.

T.J. Tampa, Iowa State (6-foot-2 1⁄ 2 , 198 pounds)

A big, long, and physical cornerback who finds success in press man and zone concepts, Tampa can turn and run with receivers or bring the wood in run support. He’s a well-balanced corner but he doesn’t excel in any specific area. Athletic measurables could show his ceiling or expose his floor at the Combine.

Mike Sainristil, Michigan (5-foot-10, 182 pounds)

A former slot receiver, Sainristil switched to defense in order to help fill a void, immediately won a starting role, and was a two-time captain at Michigan because of his leadership. His six interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) in 2023 highlight his offensive past, but his dog mentality illustrates he is better suited as a defensive player. At his size (he looks like he is smaller than his listed size) and with his skill set, Sainristil will likely be considered a slot-only player by several teams, which could be an issue for Detroit with Brian Branch locked into that role. But the Lions are in the business of drafting football players, not positional players, and Sainristil is very much cut from the “football player” cloth.

Khyree Jackson, Oregon (6-foot-3 1⁄ 2 , 203 pounds)

After two seasons at Alabama, Jackson transferred to Oregon for his junior season and immediately won a starting role. Big and physical, Jackson is just starting to scratch the surface of the type of player he can become. While he is blessed with a boatload of physical tools that help him cover and support the run, his instincts are still raw and may need some developmental time before he is ready to secure a starting role.

Cam Hart, Notre Dame (6-foot-3, 204 pounds)

Hart is a big, long, experienced athlete who understands how to use his size in coverage but doesn’t always apply that same mentality to run support. He’s a willing tackler who does his job, but he’s not aggressive in tracking the ball and can get sloppy with his technique. He has a smooth backpedal and transition, and while he never gives up on a play, his lack of acceleration can be a problem. Hart improved his stock at the Senior Bowl and will have a chance to do it again at the Combine.