As we wait for NFL free agency to hit in a few weeks, general manager Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions are already getting busy and are slowly starting to bring back some of their own players. The latest move to hit the wire was the re-signing of special teams ace Jalen Reeves Maybin, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

There was no shock that the Lions would want to bring back Reeves-Maybin, considering his value on special teams. He was so dominant for that unit in 2023 that he earned his first Pro Bowl appearance. His deal is a two-year, $7.5 million deal, with the potential to become $8 million in total, and $5.245 million guaranteed (including a $2.5 million signing bonus). Those numbers are record-highs for a core special teams player, but the salary cap increase could be a huge factor there.

Today’s Question of the Day is…

How would you grade the Lions’ re-signing of Jalen Reeves-Maybin?

My answer: This is an “A” from me and a no-brainer move.

Some may be put off by hearing that the Lions are handing out record deals to special teamers, but I have to put some extra emphasis on the fact that we’re going to see a lot of deals that look a little higher than normal this year with the salary cap increasing.

I think that it’s very important for Holmes and the front office to continue to reward their own players for their hard work. It’s such a good precedent to set for the rest of the locker room, and all of these other special teams or fringe roster players are going to see a deal like this and work their asses off next year to try and get that same type of deal. That’s huge.

I also think that this deal has some sneaky good value considering Reeves-Maybin has proven that he isn’t really “just” a special teams guy, and he can step up in a pinch when injuries occur. We saw him play really well as a depth linebacker in some pretty meaningful games late in the year.

