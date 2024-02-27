Potential risers to watch at the NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine kicks off in Indianapolis this week, a trying-to-be-made-for-TV event that nevertheless signals the first major goalpost of the road to the NFL Draft. The good old apples-to-apples comparisons, 40-yard times and shuttle cones. It’s all here, and while the big names of the draft might sit out from the drills in every year, it’s a place where the world can get to know some names they’re not quite familiar with just yet.

For the Detroit Lions, it’s no time to doubt their activity. One of the overlooked aspects of the combine is the meetings with these athletes, and the Lions have an idea of the kind of men they want playing in Honolulu Blue.

On this episode of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re taking a look at the top potential risers in the Combine. Not always the top names, but some prospects we believe will be able to stand out from the crowd, raise their own draft stock or some options the Lions could look at in later rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

We also break down the re-signing of Jalen Reeves-Maybin, the implications of the rising salary cap for the NFL and the Detroit Lions, farewell to Tracy Walker and the return of Michael Badgley at kicker.

