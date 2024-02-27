The 2024 NFL Combine is already underway, with several draft prospects already descending upon Indianapolis for one of the most important weeks of their professional lives. While the NFL Combine isn’t necessarily the make-or-break week that some make it out to be, it is certainly an important event for draft prospects to check boxes, impress NFL general managers, and continue to build their resume ahead of the NFL Draft.

For the Detroit Lions and the 31 other teams, it’s a big opportunity to not only see the players work in a highly-controlled environment, but it’s a chance to get to know some of these players in an intimate setting. The Lions—a team that values character more than most—will undoubtedly get extremely important information from formal meetings done this week.

So what can you expect from the week in Indianapolis? Here’s a basic schedule of what to expect at the 2024 NFL Combine:

Tuesday, Feb. 27

10 a.m. ET — Lions coach Dan Campbell talks

4 p.m. ET — Lions GM Brad Holmes talks

Wednesday, Feb. 28

8 a.m. ET - 11 a.m. ET — DL + LBs media sessions

Thursday, Feb. 29

9 a.m. ET - 12 p.m. ET — DBs + TEs media sessions

3 p.m. ET — DL + LB On-field workouts — Televised on NFL Network/NFL+

Friday, March 1

8 a.m. ET - 1 a.m. ET — QBs + WRs +RBs media sessions

3 p.m. ET — DBs + TEs on-field workouts — Televised on NFL Network/NFL+

Saturday, March 2

8:30 a.m. ET - 11 a.m. ET — OL + ST media sessions

1 p.m. ET — QBs + WRs + RBs on-field workouts — Televised on NFL Network/NFL+

Sunday, March 3

1 p.m. ET — OL + ST on-field workouts — Televised on NFL Network /NFL+

Here’s a more detailed look at the NFL Combine schedule:

And as a reminder, here are the 321 prospects who were invited to this year’s NFL Combine.