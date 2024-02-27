Contract details of Michael Badgley, Mathieu Betts reveal low commitment from Lions

The Detroit Lions offseason is underway, and last week they kicked things off with a couple of noteworthy signings.

First, the Lions signed CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player Mathieu Betts to a one-year deal. It’s a fascinating signing, as Detroit’s pass rush needs a boost, but it’s unclear how effective Betts will be at the next level. Later that week, the Lions re-signed kicker Michael Badgley after he finished the season as the team’s starter.

Let’s take a closer look at each players’ contract details and what it means about their future with the Lions.

Note: Contract figures are taken from OverTheCap, easily the best and most accurate site when it comes to all things salary cap and NFL contracts.

Contract terms: 1-year, $795,000 — No guaranteed money

$795,000 base salary

No signing bonus

$795,000 cap hit

$795,000 in cap savings if cut

Simply put, Betts received the veteran minimum contract for the 2024 season. Betts said he turned down better offers that had guaranteed money involved to join the Lions because he liked the culture fit and believes there’s a clearer path to making the 53-man roster. It’s certainly a risk on Betts’ part, but he’s betting on himself.

From the Lions’ standpoint, there literally is no risk. If Betts shows he can be as productive as he was in the CFL (18 sacks in 18 games), this is a massive steal for Detroit. Even if he is a rotational player, special teams contributor, or reliable depth, they’d be getting their money’s worth. And if he doesn’t make the team, there is no financial or salary cap commitment.

Contract terms: 1-year, $1,292,500 — $425,000 guaranteed

$1.125M base salary ($257,500 guaranteed)

$167,500 signing bonus

$1,152,500 cap hit

$727,500 in cap savings if cut

Badgley pockets $167,500 immediately for a signing bonus and will, at least, earn a total of $425,000 when adding the guaranteed salary he’s due. But, again, the Lions are not fully committing to Badgley as their kicker based on this contract, seeing as they can recoup over 63% of his cap hit if they cut him.

Like Betts, this is a veteran salary minimum for Badgley, but as a four-year vet (vs. 0 experience for Betts), his base salary is higher.

The Lions are actually getting a hidden discount here. You may notice that Badgley’s cap is lower than his base salary + his signing bonus. That’s because they’re utilizing a “Veteran Salary Benefit” clause in the CBA. Essentially, Badgley’s cap hit reflects a base salary of a player with two fewer seasons of experience ($985,000). Badgley qualifies for this “discount” because he is a veteran player (4+ years of experience) signing a one-year deal. The contract, to qualify for this discount, must also not include more than $167,500 in additional compensation, so Detroit is giving Badgley the maximum allowed signing bonus while still qualifying for the discount. If you’re interested in learning more about the Veteran Salary Benefit, it’s explained thoroughly here.

Overall, that’s a relatively low commitment to Badgley, but that should be expected. As Lions general manager Brad Holmes explained on the radio earlier this week, the team plans to bring in competition at kicker.

“(Badgley) has been good. Now, with all positions, there will be competition, and Badgley understands that,” Holmes said.

If Badgley wins the starting job, he’s a financially responsible choice for Detroit. His contract value of $1.29 million ranks just 24th among NFL kickers for the 2024 season, per Over the Cap. And last year, Badgley was a reliable kicker, as well. Including playoffs, Badgley made 7-of-7 field goals—including a 54-yarder in the postseason—and converted 24 of 26 extra points, with one being blocked.