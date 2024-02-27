Dan Campbell has high praise for new Detroit Lions coaches

On Tuesday morning from the 2024 NFL Combine, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media for the first time since days after the team’s NFC Championship loss. Questions bounced between several topics—ironically very few about the upcoming NFL Draft—but one of Campbell’s most interesting responses came when talking about Detroit’s new coaches on staff.

This offseason, the Lions added new defensive line coach Terrell Williams, defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend, and defensive assistant Jim O’Neil. In particular, Holmes seemed most fired up about the addition of Williams.

“I think he is the best d-line coach in the league,” Campbell said. “If he’s not, he’s certainly right up there.”

Campbell has a short history with Williams, as both were on the Miami Dolphins coaching staff for the 2015 season. Campbell was the tight ends coach (and eventually interim head coach) that year, while Williams coached the defensive line.

“I think he knows how to develop, he’s got experience in game planning, and he’s going to be beneficial for our guys up front.”

The Lions also overhauled their secondary coaching staff. Defensive backs coach Brian Duker got a promotion with the Miami Dolphins, while the Lions opted not to keep cornerbacks coach Dre Bly. But Campbell is confident Townsend, who will also be the team’s defensive pass game coordinator, will elevate Detroit’s secondary.

“Played a long time, coached a long time,” Campbell said. “He’s going to be able to deliver exactly what AG (Aaron Glenn) wants in the back end.”

As for O’Neil, he’ll likely take over some of the duties left after Detroit and John Fox parted ways this year. Campbell noted his 15 years of NFL coaching experience as a big plus to the team’s defensive staff.

“He’s been a coordinator in this league and has a wealth of experience,” Campbell said. “Those guys are going to be good for us defensively. Really (will) help AG finish the vision of what we’re looking for.”

Understandably, Campbell didn’t get into specifics on why the Lions moved on from some of the previous coaches, including Bly, Fox, and defensive line coach John Scott Jr. He simply noted that it wasn’t a good pairing.

“I appreciate the guys that were here. It just wasn’t a fit.”