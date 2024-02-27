Lions Dan Campbell on Jameson Williams: ‘The kid has come on’

When Jameson Williams finished off his second season in the NFL, he had finally become a semi-regular contributor for the Detroit Lions offense. He played over 50% of snaps in each of his last 11 games of 2023 (including playoffs), and while he only averaged 2.3 touches over that stretch, he was explosive in the moments he was involved.

On Tuesday at the NFL Combine, Lions coach Dan Campbell noted how pleased he was with Williams’ development in Year 2.

“He progressed,” Campbell said. “When he was able to come back off when we got him Week 4 of the season after he had the suspension, and all we asked of him was growth. Just get better. Just get a little bit better, and just become one of the guys, somebody that we can rely on in this offense. Just do your job. And that’s exactly what he did, and you can see by the end of the year, we really felt like he started to come into his own.”

Williams’ NFL career certainly got off to a turbulent start. While it was expected his rookie year would be put on hold as he rehabbed from an ACL tear earlier in the year, Williams didn’t exactly look like the difference maker when he finally hit the field in 2022. He was targeted a total of nine times his rookie season and managed to catch just one pass—albeit a 40-yard touchdown.

Entering Year 2, the concerns only grew. He was commonly dropping passes in training camp, suffered a hamstring injury, and—worst of all—was handed a six-game suspension (later reduced to four) for violating the league’s gambling policy.

But upon his return and after continued hard work with quarterback Jared Goff, most of the inconsistencies in his game fell off, and he became a more reliable player on a down-to-down basis. Since Week 8, Williams has caught 26-of-39 targets for a respectable 66.7 completion rate. He was huge in the NFC Championship game, tallying a total of 67 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns.

Heading into Year 3 now, Williams is now “one of the guys.” And the expectation is for him to start producing starter-level numbers.

“He is going to push to be a full-time starter now, and that’s what we’re looking for,” Campbell said. “We’ve said it before: everybody grows at a different rate, and maybe it’s taken him a little bit longer, but he is developing and he’s growing and he is certainly one of the team. The kid’s come on. So we’ve got high hopes for him, we see him continuing to grow as long as he gets back and puts the work in—like we believe he will—because he’s shown that. He’s only going to get better and better and better.”