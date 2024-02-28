It’s NFL Combine week, which means it’s the witching hour for NFL Draft prospects—winners become losers, losers become winners, and everyone from scouts to couch coaches will double-count athleticism in their favorite prospects. In theory, it should just serve as confirmation of what we already know from the tape. However, we’re always in for a few surprises when the cleats hit the turf in Indianapolis.

Question of the day: Which position will you be watching closest at the NFL Combine?

My answer: I’ll be watching the cornerbacks closest.

The Lions have plenty of areas of need to keep a close eye on, but I believe that cornerback is one of the positions where combine performance translates most to on-field performance.

For a lineman or a quarterback, for example, a 40-yard dash or short shuttle only tells us so much. However, for a a cornerback, these drills mimic a lot of the day-to-day job. It also happens to be one of the Lions’ biggest areas of need heading into 2024.

The Lions will almost surely be in the market for a cornerback early, and mock drafts everywhere are putting the Detroit Lions in the mix for everyone from Kool-Aid McKinstry to Ennis Rakestraw Jr. to Nate Wiggins. I’ll be watching those and a lot more this week to see how they test out. For more on who to watch this week, check out Erik Schlitt’s 2024 NFL Combine Preview series.

Which position will you be watching closest at the Combine this week? Let us know in the comments.