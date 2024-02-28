Another day, another version of the Detroit Lions free agent profiles series for the 2024 season is here! Today, the discussion is the oldest player on the roster, defensive tackle Tyson Alualu. Alualu was a practice squad signing for Detroit in December who was elevated to the main roster in January and seemed helpful. While his play didn’t jump off the page, his veteran status helped teach the other players a thing or two.

Let’s take a deeper look at the case for keeping Alualu around for another season.

Tyson Alualu

Expectations heading into 2023

In 2021, Alualu fractured his ankle, ending his season early after only two games. He returned in 2022 but did see his playing time take a hit as he seemed slower on the field. After the 2022 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers would get some help at the defensive tackle position in the NFL Draft in Keeanu Benton, and they signed free agent Breiden Fehoko to help round out the position.

Alualu’s biggest thing heading into 2023 would be if he would play again or retire, as he was 36 years old. In June, Alualu was asked if he would play football in 2023, and Alualu seemed determined to return to the field.

“I’m preparing like I will play this season,” Alualu said, via SI.com. “I can’t tell where it’s gonna be. But in a perfect world, I would love to be back with the Steelers and finish here. But I’ve been training and it felt normal.”

Actual role in 2023

Note: PFF grades combine regular season and playoffs and reflect a minimum 20% snaps at that position. Tyson Alualu didn’t reach this threshold for the regular season, but did for the playoffs.

Regular season stats — 2 games (1 starts): 67 defensive snaps - four tackles.

PFF Defensive grade: 38.9 (DNQ)

PFF Rush Defense grade: 40.4 (DNQ)

PFF Tackling grade: 71 (DNQ)

PFF Pass Rush grade: 50 (DNQ)

Playoff stats — 3 games (2 starts): 85 defensive snaps - six tackles and half a sack.

PFF Defensive grade: 62.4 (21st out of 37)

PFF Rush Defense grade: 59.7 (18th out of 37)

PFF Tackling grade: 71.9 (4th out of 37)

PFF Pass Rush grade: 56.5 (25th out of 37)

The Steelers would not re-sign Alualu, and he would be a free agent for most of the 2023 season. It wasn’t until December that the Lions needed help at the defensive tackle position when starter Alim McNeill went down with an injury. With McNeill out for at least a month, the Lions wanted a veteran to help step in on the roster, as he was on the practice squad.

Alualu would be elevated to the main roster two times during the 2023 regular season: in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys and Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings. Alualu got a start against the Cowboys and was a rotational piece against the Vikings. In the playoffs, Alualu was elevated to the main roster against the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before getting signed to the 53-man roster before the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Outlook for 2024

Contract status: Unrestricted free agent

Why Detroit should re-sign Alualu

Alualu wasn’t wildly effective and disruptive, but overall, he was a helpful body when the Lions needed it. He has played in 193 games in his 14-year career and knows his way around the field when called upon. While the Lions would love to have the 2017 version of Alualu, when he was at his peak, that isn’t the case anymore. While he isn’t as quick and impactful as he used to be, he can still be a helpful body to keep around on the roster.

He can coach and teach the younger players what to do and what not to do when on the field and offer some off-the-field advice. He would likely be a very cheap player to retain at a veteran minimum deal. Alualu isn’t looking for anything special at this stage of his career, whether it’s a starting job or a big paycheck, but a chance to win a Super Bowl would be hard to turn down.

Is there interest from both sides?

Nothing has been reported about their interest from either side after the season concluded. General manager Brad Holmes does prefer to have a younger roster, but with how inexpensive Alualu would be, this is a low-risk re-signing. Keeping him around as a third or fourth-string defensive tackle wouldn’t be an issue, so I see it as a no-brainer. If the Lions draft a defensive tackle in the 2024 draft, having them get advice from Alualu wouldn’t be bad.

Of course, at his age and decline in play, Alualu could seriously be considering retirement.

What do you think the Lions should do with Tyson Alualu?