In this offseason installment of our SB Nation Reacts survey, we are asking Lions fans one question:

Which will be more important to the Lions in 2024: Success in free agency - or - success in the NFL Draft?

Having success in both options is, of course, the most ideal, but for this question, we want to know which one you think the Lions need to nail in order to continue their success in 2024. Each option has its own benefits, but which one can help elevate the team for the upcoming season?

Free agency is typically used to fill holes on the roster as teams will have a chance to immediately upgrade their rosters with established veterans. The Lions have been mostly subdued in free agency over the past three offseasons, but they have a significant amount of available capital—especially since the 2024 salary cap number came in higher than expected—and could go after some top talent if they desire.

The draft is typically used as a developmental tool, but general manager Brad Holmes’ success rate in the draft is remarkable. Just last season, he drafted four rookies who delivered starter-level contributions, two made the Pro Bowl, and one was an All-Pro. That’s a pretty significant impact and lines up with the previous two seasons of rookies making a bigger impact than the Lions' free agent acquisitions.

But now that the Lions have established themselves as true contenders, will their strategy change now that their Super Bowl window is open? Will Holmes be more aggressive in free agency? Is there even room on the roster for rookies to come in and make a significant immediate impact? Or will the Lions continue to win through the draft?

Let the debate begin. Be sure to share your thoughts in the comment section and vote in the SB Nation Reacts surveys below and results from the Reacts surveys will be posted later this week.

