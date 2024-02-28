Detroit Lions fans have been circling the free agent cornerback market like a flock of vultures. The position is clearly one of the team’s biggest needs, and with some free agency money to spend, it’s easy to fantasize about the Lions snagging a young, talented cornerback when free agency opens in two weeks.

But news out the NFL Combine suggests two of the top options may never reach free agency in the first place. Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson and Chiefs defender L’Jarius Sneed are widely considered the top two options in this year’s class, but after the general managers of each team spoke on Tuesday, it sounds like acquiring either of them will be difficult, if not impossible.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles said his expectation is to come to a deal with Johnson this offseason.

“Conversations are going well at this time,” Poles said. “We feel like we’ve done a really good job coming to the table strong, showing the respect that he’s due just in terms of his production through his career, and really an emphasis on the turnovers that he created this past year. Our expectation is that’s going to continue to go as he’s with the Bears.”

Of course, that’s only one side of the negotiations. It’s unclear how happy Johnson is with current negotiations. When Poles was asked if the team was prepared to use the franchise tag if they are not able to come to an agreement by the start of free agency, he said he’d prefer not to use it, but didn’t rule it out.

“I’d like to avoid the franchise tag for him,” Poles said. “I think we have a good space for us to find a middle ground. Again, we always have the tag to use, but I really would like to get something done long-term.”

If the Bears do place the franchise tag on Johnson, it would give Johnson the opportunity to negotiate with other teams. But if an outside team throws an offer at Johnson, the Bears would then get to choose to either match that offer or take two first-round picks from the offering team in exchange for letting Johnson sign.

The likelihood that Detroit would not only spend a high amount of cap space but also part with two valuable draft picks for Johnson seems extremely unlikely. And it’s fair to wonder if the Bears would even make an in-division move like that.

Which brings us to Sneed. According to report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs are prepared to use the tag on Sneed, but at the same time, are open to facilitating a trade beyond that:

#Chiefs have informed L’Jarius Sneed they are prepared to use the franchise tag and are open to consummate a trade off it if no long-term deal is reached, per source.



Sneed is agreeable to the scenario, giving him chance to talk with other teams while K.C. remains in play pic.twitter.com/JayTzcAW0Y — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 27, 2024

At the Combine, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach noted that between Sneed and potential free agent defensive tackle Chris Jones, the team is likely to use the franchise tag.

“We do have one tag, and I anticipate probably using it to help us,” Veach said. “But I think our goal is to try to get both of those players done and then work down the rest of our roster.”

So, again, landing Sneed would not only cost Detroit a big salary cap investment, but draft capital.

Does that seem like something general manager Brad Holmes would do? Based on just about everything he’s said this offseason, the answer is a clear and obvious “No.” Here’s Holmes from a radio interview this week when asked if the team will pursue the “biggest fish” in free agency.

“It’s going to be the same approach that we’ve always had because I think I said it in that (past) press conference. It’s easy to win headline, it’s easy to win March. That’s easy to win, but, man, we’re trying to win December,” Holmes said. “Those are two different perspectives, and that’s how you’ve got to plan and I think that’s how you’ve got to approach it.”

In other words, if your ideal scenario is for the Lions to land Sneed or Johnson this offseason, it may be time to lower expectations.