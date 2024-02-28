2024 NFLPA report card: Detroit Lions see improved marks across the board

The 2024 NFLPA report cards are out, and the Detroit Lions are trending in the right direction. After finishing 15th overall last year, the Lions came in 13th for this year’s evaluation.

In case you aren’t familiar with the NFLPA report cards, it’s a survey of 1,706 players on their satisfaction with their own club. Players will provide grades on a wide variety of subjects, including quality of team facility, coaching and training staff, and overall treatment of the players and families. Those grades are then averaged out per team and ranked compared to the rest of the league.

Here’s how the Lions ranked this year in every category:

Overall: 13th

Treatment of families: B (8th)

Food service/cafeteria: C (19th)

Nutrition/Dietician: C+ (25th)

Weight room: B+ (12th)

Strength coach: A- (13th)

Training room: B (13th)

Training staff: B (12th)

Locker room: B- (13th)

Team travel: B (8th)

Head coach: A+ (3rd)

Ownership: B- (21st)

And here are last year’s grades, by comparison:

Overall: 15th

Treatment of families: B (t-12th)

Food service/nutrition: D- (28th)

Weight room: B+ (t-13th)

Strength coach: A- (t-17th)

Training room: D+ (t-24th)

Training staff: B+ (t-22nd)

Locker room: B (t-14th)

Team travel: A (t-4th)

Noticeable is the improvement in the Lions’ training staff/room, which was recently overhauled. Both now rank in the top half of the league after ranking in the bottom half last year. The NFLPA report card made special note of that.

“The Lions hired a new training staff this offseason, and the players noted in the responses that they could feel the improvement at the workplace and received significantly more individualized care this season compared to last season,” the report read.

If there’s one area of improvement needed, it appears to be with food and nutrition. That was an issue last year, and while the Lions saw some improvement in that category in terms of overall rankings, they’re still among the league’s worst. Per the report, only 67% of players feel they have an individualized nutrition plan, which ranks 25th in the NFL. Still, players mentioned a movement in the right direction.

“The food program is another area that players noted improvement from last year, with players noting that the food tastes better and fresher,” the NFLPA report said. “Despite the improvements, players responded that they still hope to see another jump going into next year, as food service remains the number one issue players would like to see upgraded.

Of course, it should come as no surprise that Dan Campbell came out looking fantastic in this player report card, earning an A+ average grade. Detroit ranked third in the percentage of players that feel Campbell “is willing to listen to the locker room.”

Overall, though, you can now see that the Lions rank in the top half of the league in every category but food/nutrition. It’s just another sign that this franchise has come a long way in moving away from its historically awful past.

You can see all of the Lions' report card here and all 32 teams’ marks here.