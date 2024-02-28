It may be the offseason for the NFL, but in reality, this league never sleeps. Not really anyway.

As the start of free agency inches closer and closer, teams will begin to hand out contracts to keep their own players in house. And as usual, the biggest of those contracts will be tied to the game’s most important players on the field—quarterbacks.

To prepare for this, Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti broke down possible contracts for six quarterbacks from around the league, including Detroit Lions’ quarterback Jared Goff.

Four years and $180M may sound like a lot on paper, but it is still quite a ways from the top of the quarterback market, and smaller cap hits in 2023 and 2024 ($15.5M in ‘23 and $29M in ‘24) give the Lions plenty of wiggle room over the next couple of years.

You can read the entire breakdown from Ginnitti on Goff’s extension as well as the other contract predictions for quarterbacks here.

Spotrac projects a 4 year, $180M extension for #Lions QB Jared Goff, including nearly $150M of practical guarantee through 2027.



FULL BREAKDOWN: https://t.co/5J9T6KjFvG pic.twitter.com/uVR2uClJdw — Spotrac (@spotrac) February 28, 2024

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

And if you didn’t already know, now you do.

Interesting note regarding the possible future of the trade deadline.

6 teams will propose pushing the NFL Trade Deadline back two weeks from Week 8 to Week 10, per @jjones9.



The #Browns, #Eagles, #Jets, #49ers, #Lions and #Commanders are the 6 teams that are set to propose it.



The idea behind it is to increase trade activity and intrigue as… — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) February 28, 2024

University of Missouri edge rusher Darius Robinson met with his hometown Lions at the NFL Combine, and Kyle Meinke of MLive has more on how it meant a lot for one of the fastest risers in the draft process.

Darius Robinson began HS just 23 miles from the Lions' facility, but his school didn't even have a football team. Knowing he'd wind up in the military if he didn't get a scholarship, he transferred.



Now he's a Day 1 prospect, and possibility for Detroit: https://t.co/PDDUDPzAQT — kyle meinke (@kmeinke) February 28, 2024

This is the combine content I am here for. Amazing stuff.