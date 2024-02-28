 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notes: Spotrac predicting very reasonable extension for Lions QB Jared Goff

If these numbers are close to the actual extension for Lions quarterback Jared Goff, sign me up.

By Morgan Cannon
/ new
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

It may be the offseason for the NFL, but in reality, this league never sleeps. Not really anyway.

As the start of free agency inches closer and closer, teams will begin to hand out contracts to keep their own players in house. And as usual, the biggest of those contracts will be tied to the game’s most important players on the field—quarterbacks.

To prepare for this, Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti broke down possible contracts for six quarterbacks from around the league, including Detroit Lions’ quarterback Jared Goff.

Four years and $180M may sound like a lot on paper, but it is still quite a ways from the top of the quarterback market, and smaller cap hits in 2023 and 2024 ($15.5M in ‘23 and $29M in ‘24) give the Lions plenty of wiggle room over the next couple of years.

You can read the entire breakdown from Ginnitti on Goff’s extension as well as the other contract predictions for quarterbacks here.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

  • And if you didn’t already know, now you do.

  • Interesting note regarding the possible future of the trade deadline.

  • This is the combine content I am here for. Amazing stuff.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

Subscribe to PODD

After winning their first NFC North title in 30 years, the Lions have unfinished business this offseason. Stay updated with Jeremy Reisman through Pride of Detroit Direct, our newsletter offering up exclusive analysis. Sign up with NFCNORTH30 to get 30% off after your free trial.