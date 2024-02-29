The 2024 NFL Combine on-field drills will begin its televised coverage on Thursday and that means it’s time to put a bow on our prospects preview series. So far, we have examined the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive tackles, interior offensive linemen, interior defensive linemen, edge rushers, cornerbacks, and safeties that the Detroit Lions should be watching.

In this article, we wrap up this year’s series by identifying some of the best fits from the linebacker group.

What skills to watch for during on-field drills

The Lions linebackers tend to be above-average athletically, with all but one achieving a Relative Athletic Score (RAS) of 8.0 or more. The physical traits Detroit covets are explosion and agility, which aid in their downhill approach to run stopping. During drills, keep an eye on a prospect’s lateral movement, processing skills (react and react), the ability to unlock their hips in coverage, and if they play with their head up and eyes on the ball.

Team need

Under coach Dan Campbell, the Lions have kept six off-the-ball linebackers on the active roster each of the past three seasons. Of the six they kept last season, five are under contract in 2024—Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell, Malcolm Rodriguez, and recently re-signed Jalen Reeves-Maybin—leaving Anthony Pittman (a restricted free agent) as the only linebacker whose status is currently up in the air.

The Lions' linebacker room is one of the more solidly built position groups on the roster as four of the five players currently on the team are under contract beyond this season, with Barnes being the only player on an expiring deal.

That means, in theory, the Lions may only be looking for depth in this draft class, and this watchlist reflects that thought process.

Steele Chambers, Ohio State (6-foot-0 1⁄ 4 , 223 pounds)

In a class full of linebackers with below-average instincts, Chambers’ ability to anticipate then read and react early in the play is a valuable skill, especially for the Lions. As a former running back, Chambers almost has those anticipatory instincts engrained into his DNA and he always seems to understand if he needs to fill a gap or scrape down the line to the boundary. As a tackler, he does a nice job of sticking to his technique and leveraging the ball carrier to the ground. In coverage, he is comfortable squaring with a tight end or dropping into a zone.

Overall, Chambers has several natural skills that the Lions prefer in their linebackers and could be a developmental Day 3 target that immediately contributes on special teams.

Cedric Gray, North Carolina (6-foot-2, 232 pounds)

Gray is tough to handle when he gets moving downhill and keys in on his target because he can deliver some impressive stop-you-in-your-tracks hits. Turn on any of North Carolina’s games and you’ll see a ton of Gray flying into the fray, sifting through traffic, and delivering blows to the ball carrier. In coverage, he looks comfortable dropping into zones and running with offensive players, and has five interceptions in the last three seasons.

Gray is also a dynamic special teams player. In the games I watched of his, two opponents tried fake punts, and in both situations, he immediately diagnosed the deception, hit the ball carrier behind the line of scrimmage, and forced a fumble.

Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State (6-foot-2, 244 pounds)

Watson is a MIKE linebacker who is at his best when attacking downhill and/or blitzing. When moving forward, he is fast and aggressive, though he also displays patience and vision to wait on the running back to pick a gap before he commits to the tackle. In 2023, Watson led all college linebackers with 35 pressures and 10 sacks, but last season was not an anomaly, as he produced 87 pressures and 21 sacks over his career. With his aggressive nature and ability to get home on the quarterback, Watson could potentially fill the MIKE/SAM 3 role if Pittman doesn’t return.

Trevin Wallace, Kentucky (6-foot-1 1⁄ 4 , 244 pounds)

Speaking of aggressive downhill-attacking linebackers, Wallace also fits the MIKE/SAM mold to a tee. There is little hesitation once Wallace diagnoses the play as he explodes toward the ball carrier, looking not only to tackle the ball carrier but run through him—then let the offensive player know it was him who delivered the blow. Wallace’s production isn’t as flashy as Watson's (it’s about half) but he looks more natural and has a higher developmental ceiling.

Michael Barrett, Michigan (6-foot-0, 239 pounds)

A dual-threat quarterback in high school, Barrett was recruited to Michigan as an athlete and eventually settled in as a linebacker. He earned a starting role in 2020 at Michigan’s VIPER role (the role Jabrill Peppers held), then shifted to a starting WILL the next season when the Wolverines implemented the Ravens-style scheme. In all, he accumulated 35 career starts and was named captain in 2023.

In the NFL, Barrett’s career arc will likely mirror that of Jalen Reeves-Maybin. He’s capable of playing WILL in nickel sets and dropping into coverage, blitzes with aggression (his 92.3 pass rush grade from PFF was second highest in this class among linebackers), and will contribute in every phase of special teams due to his athleticism and tackling.