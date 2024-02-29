Missouri’s Darius Robinson has unique connection to Detroit Lions

Missouri defensive end Darius Robinson was a popular person on Tuesday at the NFL Combine among Detroit Lions writers, and for good reason. The Southfield, Michigan native is not only a hometown kid, but as a defensive lineman with first-round talent, he could very well be the Lions’ target with their initial pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Robinson reportedly met with the Lions at the NFL Combine for a formal meeting, and he admitted a chance to talk with his childhood team was a big moment for him.

“My heart was bumping,” Robinson said, per the Detroit News. “It was like a dream, just seeing all the names, faces, growing up being a Lions fan. That was a great interview.”

Robinson isn’t just playing to the crowd here. In fact, his mom kept receipts. On Twitter, she shared a photo of Darius as a kid at Lions training camp getting an autograph from former Lions defensive tackle Nick Fairley.

As a football player, it’s hard not to see the potential match in Detroit. Robinson has been described as a guy who “loves ball,” is “rugged,” and “relentless.” At 6-foot-5, 286 pounds, he’s a player who can set the edge in the run game, play with power or speed, and compete on the inside as much as the outside.

“I play every position. I can play from a zero to a nine,” Robinson said. “I’m going to play physical, I’m going to run, I’m going hit somebody. I can do everything and I just want an opportunity to just put my cleats in the ground and play as fast as I can.”

While the Lions have a couple of players already that are capable of playing multiple positions (Josh Paschal, John Cominsky), none have the production that Robinson had at Missouri. Last year, Robinson produced 8.5 sacks and 42 pressures (per PFF) in 12 games, all while remaining a disruptive and disciplined run defender.

And to take his ties to the Lions even further, when Robinson competed at the Senior Bowl last month, his head coach was... new Lions defensive line coach Terrell Williams.

“Coach T, man,” Robinson said. “(He taught me) just be violent, be physical, pad level, get off. He’s a great coach.”

Current projections have Robinson being selected toward the end of the first round—right around where the Lions’ first-round pick (29th overall) is. However, ESPN’s Field Yates believes he may not make it that far.

