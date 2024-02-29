According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Detroit Lions are meeting with Amon-Ra St. Brown’s agency to talk about a contract extension for the All-Pro receiver. Per Birkett, there is no deal that is imminent, but the Lions have made their intentions of extending St. Brown clear.

This comes as little surprise given that St. Brown is entering the final year of his contract. As a fourth-round pick still on his rookie contract, St. Brown has been wildly underpaid compared to his overall production in the past three years. His signing bonus was just $785,260 and he has yet to have a salary over $1 million for a single season. That said, he is due to make $3.4 million this season.

Despite the low pay, St. Brown has been one of the best receivers in football since entering the league in 2021. In the past three years combined, St. Brown ranks fifth in receptions (315), eighth in receiving yards (3,588), and 13th in receiving touchdowns. In 2023, St. Brown finished as the fourth-highest receiver in PFF grade, leading him to be named first-team All-Pro and make his second consecutive trip to the Pro Bowl.

At this point, it’s unclear what kind of contract St. Brown will be looking to acquire, but the top receivers in football are making anywhere between $20-$30 million a year, with Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill’s four-year, $120 million contract currently setting the highest bar in the NFL in average per year.

With the NFL salary cap increasing to $255.4 million this offseason—nearly $10 million more than most estimates—one thing is for certain: St. Brown is headed for a major payday.